LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - July 15, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The LA Lakers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday night. It will be an interesting match-up, given both teams are coming off important wins.

The LA Lakers beat the LA Clippers 83-72 in the previous match-up of the Las Vegas Summer League. During this game, multiple players rose to the challenge. Mason Jones and Javante McCoy combined for 29 points off the bench.

The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, dealt the Washington Wizards a crushing 106-88 defeat. Tyrique Jones recorded a game-high 15 rebounds. Deividas Sirvydis was efficient as well. He contributed a game-high 25 points, off the bench, in 27 minutes.

Both teams will look to carry their momentum forward by securing a much-needed win in this upcoming game.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Friday, July 15, 11:00 PM EDT (Saturday, July 16, 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

LA Lakers Preview

Cole Swider has impressed from beyond the arc

The LA Lakers’ Las Vegas Summer League campaign commenced with a crushing 84-104 defeat against the Phoenix Suns. Scotty Pippen Jr. made a valuable contribution. He scored 19 points, along with four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

The Lakers found their footing in their subsequent game. During this match-up, Cole Swider and Nate Pierre-Louis became deep threats. Swider finished the game with 21 points, including five three-pointers, but the Charlotte Hornets won by three points.

The victory against the Clippers marked the Lakers’ first win in Vegas. They will try to top that with a win against the Pelicans.

Key Player – Scotty Pippen Jr.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has displayed an efficient offensive skillset, which includes his scoring and playmaking abilities. He has been able to alternatively contribute in these areas, but the upcoming match-up will require him to do a bit of both.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter SHAREEF O'NEAL SCOTTY PIPPEN JR.'S STEALSHAREEF O'NEAL SCOTTY PIPPEN JR.'S STEAL ➡️ SHAREEF O'NEAL 🔨 https://t.co/FFOyTRWrFC

Pippen Jr. can shoot the three-ball as well, which widens his options. His defensive presence, however, needs to improve.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Guard – Scotty Pippen Jr. | Guard – Max Christie | Forward – Nate Pierre-Louis | Forward – Cole Swider | Center – Sacha Killeya-Jones

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Trey Murphy's growth visible in the Summer League

The New Orleans Pelicans started their Las Vegas Summer League campaign with an 85-68 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers. Trey Murphy III did much of the heavy-lifting in the loss. The team, however, was quick to bounce back. They went on to win the next two games.

The Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 101-73 in their second game. Trey Murphy III put up a 30-point performance. Big-man Tyrique Jones did a good job of protecting the rim. He recorded four blocks in the win.

While Trey Murphy III was benched in their third game, Deividas Sirvydis rose to the challenge. He contributed across multiple areas in the Washington Wizards' win. The Pelicans will look to beat the Lakers and get on a three-game winning streak.

Key Player - Jared Harper

Jared Harper made the most of his minutes against the Wizards, recording 18 points, six assists and three steals. His energy on the floor made the difference for the Pelicans, as he did a good job drawing fouls. Harper converted ten of his 14 free-throw attempts in the previous match-up.

The Pelicans are likely to start him again because they will expect him to be aggressive against the Lakers as well. His defensive ability will be crucial for the Pelicans to register their third win.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Guard – Jared Harper | Guard – Elijah Stewart | Forward – John Petty Jr. | Forward – Daeqwon Plowden | Center – Tyrique Jones

Lakers. vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans are a high-energy team. They will have to display that right from tip-off to make things easier for themselves. Their defensive ability will be crucial in the match-up, which will, in turn, feed their offense.

The LA Lakers are likely to come out on top, as long as they don’t let the Pelicans get streaky and build an early lead. Defensive stops coming in with regularity will help the Lakers surpass the in-form Pelicans.

Where to watch the LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Lakers’ game against the Pelicans will be broadcast on ESPN 2. The game will also be available to stream on the NBA League Pass.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far