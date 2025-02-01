LA Lakers vs. New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The New York Knicks look to stay hot when they put their winning streak on the line against the shorthanded LA Lakers on Saturday night. The Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the East, as they have won five straight games, with three of them coming against Western Conference opponents.

This will be the first matchup between the two nonconference teams this season. In the last four seasons, both have split the series.

LA Lakers vs. New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb.1

LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Lakers have quite a long injury list heading into this matchup. Anthony Davis will miss out on this clash as he is injured. He remains sidelined with an abdominal muscle strain. Jalen Hood-Schifino also won’t be available due to a hamstring injury.

LeBron James (foot) and Rui Hachimura (calf) are listed as probable, while Dorian Finney-Smith (shoulder) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are listed as questionable.

Starters: Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes, Austin Reaves, Max Christie.

Point guard Austin Reaves D'Angelo Russell Jalen Hood-Schifino* Shooting guard Max Christie Gabe Vincent Bronny James Small forward Rui Hachimura Dalton Knecht Cam Reddish Power forward LeBron James Dorian Finney-Smith Maxwell Lewis Center Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko Anthony Davis*

New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

For the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau will have a near full-strength team to select from for Saturday's clash. Only Pacome Dadiet (toe) is sidelined due to injury. Meanwhile, Josh Hart faces a late fitness test as he’s questionable with a knee injury. His status will be known much closer to tip-off.

Starters: Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart.

Point Guard Jalen Brunson Cameron Payne Shooting Guard Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Small Forward Josh Hart* Pacome Dadiet Matt Ryan Power Forward OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Center Karl-Anthony Towns Jericho Sims Ariel Hukporti

LA Lakers vs. New York Knicks preview

The Lakers (27-19) arrive in New York bruised but buoyed by their season-high 134-96 win against the Washington Wizards. JJ Redick was handed some extra firepower with the return of Jarred Vanderbilt and the signing of Dorian Finney-Smith, giving LA much-needed defensive flexibility.

The two have played key roles in the team's recent surge, winning seven of its last 10 games. However, they will need to overcome an ever-physical Knicks team, who will be eager to assert their dominance on their home court.

The Knicks (32-16) are in much better form coming into this one, unbeaten in six of their previous seven outings. With the help of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson, the Knicks' offense has also been firing at an impressive rate lately, as they rank in the top five in the league in net rating over their last 10 games.

They currently hold the third seed and could potentially swap places with the reigning champion Boston Celtics if they win their next few matchups. They’re likely to come out all guns blazing to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

