LA Lakers vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 1, 2025

The New York Knicks host the LA Lakers on Saturday for their first meeting of the 2024-25 NBA season. Both teams previously went 1-1 against each other in their 2023-24 season series.

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Lakers-Knicks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN+. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Lakers (+360) vs Knicks (-420)

Spread: Lakers (+9.5) vs Knicks (-9.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o227.5) / -110 (u227.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks Preview

The LA Lakers (27-19) are No. 5 in the Western Conference standings and have won seven of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 134-96 road victory against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. LeBron James led their victory charge with his double-double of 24 points, 11 assists, and three rebounds.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks (32-16) are No. 3 in the East with a 32-16 record and have won seven of their last 10 outings. They are riding a five-game winning streak after defeating the Denver Nuggets 122-112 at home on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson led them to victory with a double-double of 30 points, 15 assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a block.

The Lakers have seven players listed on their injury report for the upcoming matchup. Anthony Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Christian Wood are out for the game. LeBron James and Rui Hachimura are listed as probable to play, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent's participation is questionable.

They will likely use a starting lineup of Austin Reaves (PG), Max Christie (SG), Rui Hachimura (SF), LeBron James (PF) and Jaxson Hayes (C).

Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson and Pacome Dadiet, while Josh Hart is questionable to play. They are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks Betting Tips

Austin Reaves is expected to record over 4.5 rebounds in the contest. In the absence of Anthony Davis, Reaves will likely have amplified rebounding opportunities. He has also crossed the mark in his past four outings.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns could record under 38.5 points + rebounds. He is averaging under the line this season and has also recorded over the mark just once in his last six games.

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks Prediction

Given the momentum of New York and the absence of Anthony Davis for the Lakers, the Knicks are expected to extend their winning streak with a convincing home victory on Saturday.

