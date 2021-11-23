LA Lakers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - November 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will meet the New York Knicks on Tuesday in an enticing clash in the 2021-22 NBA. The Lakers are 9-9 after a late-game drama-fuelled victory in Detroit.

With LeBron James's ejection still fresh in the league's mind, Frank Vogel's team now heads to New York, where Julius Randle and co await. The Knicks are 9-8 on the season after a defeat to the Chicago Bulls in their last outing.

Both the Lakers and the Knicks are on the verge of being shoved out of the top eight of their respective conferences. So they will look to embark on a win streak to remain in the playoff places.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 23rd; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, November 24th; 6:00 AM ET).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

LA Lakers Preview

LeBron James is ejected during the LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons game.

The LA Lakers are coming off an eventful night in Detroit. The fight between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James was awfully similar to the Malice at the Palace. However, things settled much more calmly than 17 years ago, and the Detroit Pistons fans were, fortunately, a more cooperative bunch this time around.

Apart from the brawl, the first half for Los Angeles was haphazard. Talen Horton-Tucker, in defense, seemed disoriented. He was unable to track his marks, crowded the paint, and was lazy in limiting second attempts. Russell Westbrook played the same way, confused, while LeBron James was on the court.

However, after the second half, the team stepped up. Brodie had multiple steals; Anthony Davis rejected rookie Cade Cunningham twice, and Dwight Howard protected the paint like a guardian angel. Offensively, Westbrook was incredible in the fourth quarter, combining with Davis for 27 points in the last 12 minutes.

Key Player - Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is, without a doubt, the most important player in the LA Lakers' roster right now. His offensive contribution to the team is well understood. The 37-year-old has shot 2.9 three-pointers on 6.4 attempts per game this season. He is efficient, confident and also lethal.

He is averaging 15.2 points and four rebounds while stretching the defense with his outside shooting. That has allowed AD, Brodie and Tucker ample space to drive inside. Defensively, Melo is old-school. He does not mind roughing up or being roughed up. He makes every shot difficult for his mark, whether they shoot from outside or inside. He could be an invaluable player against the New York Knicks.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Anthony Davis | F - LeBron James | C - DeAndre Jordan.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are coming off a 109-103 loss against the Chicago Bulls. Their defense is surprisingly slow, considering a lot of their players are much faster in offensive plays.

Furthermore, New York's defense falls awfully quickly against screens, quick ball rotations and slashers. November has brought about seven losses and only four wins for the team, though.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks Tough one in Chicago. Back to The Garden on Tuesday. Tough one in Chicago. Back to The Garden on Tuesday. https://t.co/BYlmRhGPBB

This month, the New York Knicks have made 3.7% less field goals, 6.9% less threes, and have averaged less defensive rebounds. They will need to be more careful around Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard, who are both capable of crowding the paint.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle is averaging a double double at the moment. The special thing about his double-double average is that he is also averaging 20+ points at the same time. The New York Knicks power forwards could be a constant threat for the LA Lakers, who have struggled, as with Isaiah Stewart, in stopping big men.

However, Randle is not only big, but he also takes up much space inside the arc. He is also an able mid-range finisher, and can also shoot from the outside.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Nerlens Noel.

Lakers vs Knicks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks vs LA Lakers game will undoubtedly be entertaining. There are enough offensive elements in the game to assuage fans' high expectations.

However, pound for pound, the LA Lakers seem better going into the upcoming game. They have better paint defenders and scorers, faster players and better three-point shooters than the Knicks. Considering the same, the LA Lakers are expected to beat the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening.

Where to watch Lakers vs Knicks?

Spectrum SportsNet will be the local broadcaster for this game. Meanwhile, fans will be able to watch the LA Lakers play against the Knicks online via the NBA League Pass as well.

