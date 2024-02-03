LA Lakers vs NY Knicks starting lineups and depth charts for February 3 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the New York Knicks tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. E.T. This will be their second game of the season, with the first held at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Dec. 19, 2023. The Knicks won that matchup 114-109.

Currently, the Lakers occupy the ninth position in the Western Conference table with a record of 25-25, winning six out of their last 10 games. They won their previous game 114-105 against league-best record holder Boston Celtics (37-12) without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The New York Knicks currently hold the third position in the Eastern Conference with a 32-17 record. They are on a league-leading nine-game win streak.

LA Lakers vs NY Knicks: Injury Updates

Los Angeles Lakers injuries for Feb. 3

According to ESPN, the Lakers have five players on their injury list. Anthony Davis (Achilles) and LeBron James (Ankle) are questionable for the game. Cam Reddish (Ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (Foot) and Gabe Vincent (Knee) are out.

New York Knicks injuries for Feb. 3

According to RotoWire, the Knicks have five players on their injury list. OG Anunoby (Elbow) and Duane Washington (Ankle) are questionable. Julius Randle (Shoulder), Mitchell Robinson (Ankle) and Quentin Grimes (Knee) are out.

LA Lakers vs NY Knicks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Los Angeles Lakers Starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Skylar Mays SG Austin Reaves Max Christie Jalen Hood-Schifino SF Taurean Prince Rui Hachimura LeBron James* PF LeBron James* Rui Hachimura Anthony Davis* C Anthony Davis* Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes

New York Knicks Staring lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Malachi Flynn SG Donte DiVincenzo Miles McBride Evan Fournier SF Josh Hart Donte DiVincenzo Evan Fournier PF Precious Achiuwa Josh Hart Jacob Toppin C Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims Taj Gibson

(*)questionable

LA Lakers vs NY Knicks: Key matchup

Lakers Perimeter Defense vs Knicks' 3-Point Shooting

The Knicks' perimeter shooting has started to cool off after a hot start to the season. Currently ranked 11th in the league by shooting 37.1% from deep, the Knicks have dipped to as low as 30.3% in their previous three matchups. This can be largely attributed to their injuries, missing OG Anunoby's facilitating presence and Julius Randle's command of defensive attention.

This works well for the Lakers who have struggled to defend the perimeter, allowing opposing offenses to shoot 37.4% from deep. The Lakers may be expected to shade more toward the perimeter while anchoring a big to meet Jalen Brunson at the rim, daring someone else to beat them inside the arc with minimal success.

Will the Lakers be able to limit the Knicks' perimeter shooting?

