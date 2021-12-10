LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will head to the Paycom Center once again for a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA regular-season game on Friday. Both teams have met twice previously, with OKC coming out as winners on both of those occasions.

The Lakers will be hoping to seek revenge in this game by putting on a strong performance on the road. They come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss to a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team. LeBron and co have been inconsistent with their performance so far. However, they have a roster full of experienced campaigners and will look to bounce back stronger from those setbacks.

As far as the young OKC team are concerned, they come into the game after dramatically defeating the Raptors. Lu Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined to score 48 points on the night to lead the their team to victory. The duo will be hoping to put up a similar performance and rally the troops to yet another win at home.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Both Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are out indefinitely and won't be available for this game due to injuries. The duo are on the road to recovery and reports suggest there will be positive news regarding the two soon. No other players have been listed on the injury report for the Lakers yet.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not reported any injuries to their starters ahead of the game against the Lakers. But their two-way players, Vit Krejci and Aaron Wiggins, will be out due to G-League responsibilities.

LA Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predicted Starting Lineups

LA Lakers

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have tried many different variations in their starting lineup this season. With an abundance of experience and class on the roster, Frank Vogel is having a tough time selecting his final lineup. However, for this game against the Thunder, he will likely go for the backcourt pairing of Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley. Talen Horton - Tucker and LeBron James will make up the frontcourt, while Anthony Davis will start at center for the Lakers.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder v Toronto Raptors

The OKC Thunder will look to go for the same lineup that has helped them win 2 games on the trot. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will start on the backcourt. Lu Dort and Darius Bazley will share the frontcourt, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl plays at center for the Thunder.

LA Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook, Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley, Small Forward - LeBron James, Power Forward - Talen Horton - Tucker, Center - Anthony Davis

Oklahoma City Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous - Alexander, Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey, Small Forward - Lu Dort, Power Forward - Darius Bazley, Center - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Edited by David Nyland