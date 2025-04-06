LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score (April 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder duel on Friday was the second of three matchups between the two teams in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Thunder (64-13) have secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and are currently competing with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the league.

The Lakers have been inconsistent in their last five games, winning three and losing two, including a loss against a direct opponent for a top-four seed, the Golden State Warriors. OKC entered the game as a 9.5-point favorite after losing the first game in their last 12 matchups (125-111 against the Rockets on Friday).

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Rui Hachimura 5 3 1 0 0 0 LeBron James 9 1 2 0 0 1 Jaxson Hayes 3 1 0 0 0 1 Luka Doncic 14 2 1 0 0 0 Austin Reaves 13 2 1 0 0 2

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Chet Holmgren 5 1 0 0 0 0 Jalen Williams 5 0 1 0 0 0 Isaiah Hartenstein 4 1 0 0 0 0 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 10 2 6 1 0 1 Lu Dort 6 2 1 0 0 0

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder game summary

The LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder duel started with both teams exchanging buckets. Jaxon Hayes and Luka Doncic hit early shots for the Lakers, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responded for the Thunder. As the quarter developed, Doncic took over, scoring 14 points to lead the Lakers to a 42-32 win. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 10 points.

