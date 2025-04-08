LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 8 | NBA 2024-25 season

The OKC Thunder will host the LA Lakers on Tuesday for the second leg of their back-to-back matchups, which will also be their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The Lakers evened out their season series after defeating the Thunder 126-99 on the road during their previous meeting on Sunday.
With four regular-season games remaining for both teams, the Thunder (64-14) have already secured the Western Conference's top seed for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Lakers (48-30) will secure at least the sixth seed in the playoffs if they win any one of their upcoming games since they have a favorable record against most teams who could tie them.
LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder: Injury Reports
Lakers injury report for Apr. 8
The Lakers have eight players listed on their injury report for the upcoming matchup. Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, and Bronny James are questionable to play while Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber are out for the game.
Thunder injury report for Apr. 8
On the other hand, the Thunder will be without Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Ajay Mitchell, and Nikola Topic. Jaylin Williams is listed as questionable.
LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder: Starting lineups and depth charts
Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 8
The Lakers are expected to use a starting lineup of Luka Doncic (PG), Austin Reaves (SG), LeBron James (SF), Dorian Finney-Smith (PF) and Jaxson Hayes (C) for the game on Tuesday.
Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 8
Meanwhile, the Thunder are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Luguentz Dort (SG), Jalen Williams (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF) and Isaiah Hartenstein (C).
LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder: Preview
The LA Lakers have won five of their last 10 outings and are on a two-game winning streak following their road win over the Thunder on Sunday. Luka Doncic led their charge to victory in the game with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Meanwhile, the Thunder have won eight of their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak following Sunday's home loss to the Lakers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team in their effort with 26 points, three rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and a block in the game.
How to watch LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder?
The Lakers-Thunder game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will be broadcast locally on SportsNet LA and FanDuel Sports and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or through NBA League Pass.
