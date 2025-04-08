  • home icon
  LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 8 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Apr 08, 2025 10:30 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 8 (Image: IMAGN)

The OKC Thunder will host the LA Lakers on Tuesday for the second leg of their back-to-back matchups, which will also be their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The Lakers evened out their season series after defeating the Thunder 126-99 on the road during their previous meeting on Sunday.

With four regular-season games remaining for both teams, the Thunder (64-14) have already secured the Western Conference's top seed for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Lakers (48-30) will secure at least the sixth seed in the playoffs if they win any one of their upcoming games since they have a favorable record against most teams who could tie them.

LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder: Injury Reports

Lakers injury report for Apr. 8

also-read-trending Trending

The Lakers have eight players listed on their injury report for the upcoming matchup. Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, and Bronny James are questionable to play while Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber are out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Luka DoncicQuestionable (GTD)Groin
LeBron JamesQuestionable (GTD)Groin
Austin ReavesQuestionable (GTD)Ankle
Dorian Finney-SmithQuestionable (GTD)Ankle
Gabe VincentQuestionable (GTD)Knee
Bronny JamesQuestionable (GTD)Illness
Rui HachimuraOutKnee
Maxi KleberOutFoot
Thunder injury report for Apr. 8

On the other hand, the Thunder will be without Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Ajay Mitchell, and Nikola Topic. Jaylin Williams is listed as questionable.

PlayerStatusInjury
Jaylin WilliamsQuestionableAnkle
Ousmane DiengOut Calf
Alex DucasOut Quadriceps
Ajay MitchellOut Toe
Nikola TopicOut (OFS)Knee
LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder: Starting lineups and depth charts

Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 8

The Lakers are expected to use a starting lineup of Luka Doncic (PG), Austin Reaves (SG), LeBron James (SF), Dorian Finney-Smith (PF) and Jaxson Hayes (C) for the game on Tuesday.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGLuka Doncic*Gabe Vincent*Austin Reaves*
SGAustin Reaves*Dalton KnechtGabe Vincent*
SFLeBron James*Jordan GoodwinDalton Knecht
PFDorian Finney-Smith*LeBron James*Jarred Vanderbilt
CJaxson HayesDorian Finney-Smith*Trey Jemison III
Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 8

Meanwhile, the Thunder are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Luguentz Dort (SG), Jalen Williams (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF) and Isaiah Hartenstein (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderAlex CarusoCason Wallace
SGLuguentz DortCason WallaceIsaiah Joe
SFJalen WilliamsIsaiah JoeAaron Wiggins
PFChet HolmgrenAaron WigginsKenrich Williams
CIsaiah HartensteinChet HolmgrenJaylin Williams*
LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder: Preview

The LA Lakers have won five of their last 10 outings and are on a two-game winning streak following their road win over the Thunder on Sunday. Luka Doncic led their charge to victory in the game with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have won eight of their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak following Sunday's home loss to the Lakers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team in their effort with 26 points, three rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and a block in the game.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder?

The Lakers-Thunder game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will be broadcast locally on SportsNet LA and FanDuel Sports and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or through NBA League Pass.

Mathews Kannanthara
Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
