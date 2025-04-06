LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025

A potential second-round preview in the Western Conference takes place Sunday night as two of the top teams, the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder, clash. The two teams last met in November, and their next two games will be against each other.
Since then, both teams have undergone changes, with the Lakers adding Luka Doncic to their roster and the Thunder benefiting from more consistent player availability.
Here’s a preview of the LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder game, scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Lakers (+290) vs Thunder (-370)
Spread: Lakers +9.5 (-110) vs Thunder -9.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Lakers o232.5 (-110) vs Thunder u232.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder preview
The LA Lakers have been inconsistent recently as the Western Conference playoff race tightens, sitting at No. 3 with a 47-30 record heading into tonight’s game. They’ve lost five of their last nine, and this game will be a major test as they face the league-leading OKC Thunder for the first time this calendar year.
Much of the focus will be on how LeBron James and Luka Doncic perform. The Thunder have lineups that can challenge the Lakers, including a double-big lineup designed to exploit the Lakers’ lack of size.
However, the Lakers also have role players who match up well against OKC. The Thunder are coming off a loss to the second-place Houston Rockets and will look to prove their championship-caliber status against the veteran-heavy Lakers.
LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups
Lakers
G - Luka Doncic | G - Austin Reaves | F - LeBron James | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Jaxson Hayes
Thunder
G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder betting props
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 31.5 points – Take the over.
- Luka Doncic O/U 27.5 points – Take the under.
- LeBron James O/U 21.5 points – Take the over.
- Austin Reaves O/U 18.5 points – Take the under.
LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder prediction
The Thunder match up well against the Lakers, with their fast-paced play and size advantage giving them the edge. While the Lakers shouldn’t be overlooked, OKC is favored for good reason and should have no trouble covering the spread.
Our prediction: Thunder win by 15.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.