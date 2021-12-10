LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - December 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will lock horns with a young OKC Thunder team in an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Paycom Center on Friday, December 10. This will be the third encounter between the two teams this season. OKC were successful in beating the Purple and Gold in both previous meetings. So the Lakers will hope to come out strong and avoid another defeat.

They come into the game on the back of a disappointing 108-95 loss to the Grizzlies. The team committed 22 turnovers in the game, including six from Russell Westbrook. The Lakers have now lost 13 games this season. They will look to recover quickly as the battle to qualify for the Western Conference playoffs intensifies.

Pascal Siakam: 23 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (26 PTS, 9 AST) and the @okcthunder hold on for the road win!Luguentz Dort: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 4 3PM Darius Bazley : 15 PTS, 5 REBPascal Siakam: 23 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (26 PTS, 9 AST) and the @okcthunder hold on for the road win! Luguentz Dort: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 4 3PMDarius Bazley: 15 PTS, 5 REBPascal Siakam: 23 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST https://t.co/TnF10O8Vqx

Meanwhile, the Thunder come into the game after a dramatic 110-109 win over the Toronto Raptors. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort combined to score 48 points to lead the franchise to their eighth win of the season. The duo will hope to keep going strong and lead the troops to another victory over the Purple and Gold this Friday.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, December 10; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, December 11; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK.

LA Lakers Preview

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers

The LA Lakers looked brilliant in their win against the Celtics. However, inconsistency has been the story of the season for the Purple and Gold as they succumbed to yet another loss against the Grizzlies. The team are now 13-13 on the season, and sit eighth in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook has had a few good games off late, but his inability to make mid-range shots consistently has been a bit of a problem. LeBron James' health has also affected the team, and so has Anthony Davis' dip in form. If the Lakers are to win games this season, the trio need to soon get their consistency back.

Facing a young OKC side on the road is going to be tough. However, the Purple and Gold will need win this game to avoid dropping below .500 on the season.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James secured a historic feat in the game against the Grizzlies, as he recorded his 100th tripe double. The 36-year-old has been in and out of the team, but whenever he has featured in games, he has made it count.

He is averaging 25.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 6.9 APG this season. The four-time NBA champion will be key for the team in the game against OKC. If James has a big game, the Lakers could be the favorites to pull out a win.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Avery Bradley; F - LeBron James; F - Talen Horton - Tucker; C - Anthony Davis.

OKC Thunder Preview

OKC Thunder vs Toronto Raptors

The OKC Thunder have won two consecutive games since their embarrassing 73-point defeat to the Grizzlies. Both Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Luguentz Dort have been splendid, helping the team get their positivity back.

The Thunder are 8-16 on the season to sit in 14th place in the West. OKC have played great against the Lakers this season, though. The Thunder will hope to continue that and grab their third win against the star-studded Lakers when they take the floor on Friday.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been an exciting player to watch this season. The youngster is averaging 21.9 PPG on 41.0% shooting from the field. He hit an insane dagger in the last game against the Lakers, which helped the team get to a win. He will hope to repeat that and carry the Thunder to another win over the Purple and Gold this season.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; G - Josh Giddey; F - Lu Dort; F - Darius Bazley; C - Jeremiah Robinson - Earl.

Lakers vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Thunder have a 2-0 record against the Lakers this season. However, the Purple and Gold will be keen not to let the young Thunder team sweep their season series on Friday. This game could go down the wire. But considering the experience of players like LeBron James and Russ, the Lakers should win and improve their record for the season.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Thunder game?

All NBA games will be available for streaming on the official NBA app. The Lakers vs Thunder game will also be locally telecast on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

