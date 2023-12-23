LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 23, 2023

The LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder promises to be a blockbuster matchup this coming December 23, Saturday. This matchup is part of the huge 13-game slate by the NBA to treat basketball fans before the Christmas Day festivities. This is the second time both teams battle this season with the Thunder winning the first encounter.

The Lakers are still holding on to a winning record of 15-14 and placed ninth in the NBA Western Conference standings. The team is currently on a four-game losing streak and has lost five of their last six encounters.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are one of the hottest teams in the league and they are second in the West standings right behind the Minnesota Timberwolves. They come in this game owning an 18-8 record and on a three-game winning streak.

Injuries for LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder

Here is a glance at the injury reports for both the Lakers and Thunder for the upcoming game.

LA Lakers injuries for Dec. 23, 2023

LeBron James is one of the three players who is 'questionable' for the Lakers against the Thunder. He is joined by Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis who are both game-time decisions. Marked as 'probable' is Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Gabe Vincent.

OKC Thunder injuries for Dec. 23, 2023

The OKC Thunder has only one player in their injury list - Australian point guard Josh Giddey. He caught an ankle injury in their last game and is marked as 'probable' against the Lakers. He should be a game-time decision by the Thunder medical staff.

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder starting lineup

LA Lakers starting lineup for Dec 23, 2023

LeBron James was not able to play in the Lakers recent game and he was replaced by Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup. If Davis and James decide to play, the team will go with the usual starting five with both of them joining Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and D'Angelo Russell.

OKC Thunder starting lineup for Dec 23, 2023

If the Thunder decides to sit Josh Giddey, he should be replaced by Cason Wallace in the starting lineup to join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt. Rounding up the starting five are Lou Dort, Jalen Williams and rookie Chet Holmgren.