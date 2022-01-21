LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers begin their six-game 'Grammy Awards' road-trip in Florida against the Orlando Magic on Friday. The meeting between the sides at Amway Center will be their second of the season.

The Lakers have been in dismal form of late, having lost four of their last five games. They blew a 15-point lead in their previous outing against the Indiana Pacers, losing the tie 104-111. LeBron James recorded his 20th 30-point outing of the season, but a lackluster defensive performance from the team down the stretch saw his efforts go in vain.

Meanwhile, the Magic lost for the 13th time in 14 appearances in their last match against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mo Bamba recorded a career-high 32-point outing in the 110-123 loss, while Chuma Okeke had 18 points off the bench on six of seven shooting from the arc.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers injury report features long-term absentees Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn, along with LeBron James. Davis and Nunn have been ruled out, while James is listed as probable.

Player Name Status Reason Anthony Davis Out MCL sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Knee bone bruise LeBron James Probable Abdominal strain

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Magic have listed six players in their injury report. Markelle Fultz, Michael Carter-Williams, RJ Hampton, Jonathan Isaac and E'Twaun Moore have been ruled out, while Wendell Carter Jr. is listed as probable.

Player Name Status Reason Wendell Carter Jr. Probable Hamstring injury Markelle Fultz Out Knee injury recovery Jonathan Isaac Out Knee injury recovery E’Twaun Moore Out Knee sprain Michael Carter-Williams Out Ankle injury recovery RJ Hampton Out MCL sprain

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The Lakers are expected to deploy the same starting lineup they have used over their last two games. Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley have started in the backcourt, while LeBron James, Trevor Ariza and Dwight Howard have been the three frontcourt players during that stretch.

Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker will likely play the most minutes among the reserve unit.

Orlando Magic

The Magic are likely to use the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing. Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs will start as the guard pairing, while Gary Harris, Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba will complete the rest of the lineup.

Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez and Terrence Ross will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook; Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley; Small Forward - LeBron James; Power Forward - Trevor Ariza; Center - Dwight Howard.

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony; Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs; Small Forward - Gary Harris; Power Forward - Franz Wagner; Center - Mo Bamba.

