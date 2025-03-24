LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 24, 2025

The LA Lakers look to start their four-game away trip on a winning note when they take on the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center on Monday. They hit their road after the Chicago Bulls battered them by taking advantage of their torrid defensive performance. Course correction will be on the No. 4 seeded Lakers' minds as they look for payback against the Magic who stunned them back in November last year.

Ad

The last road trip was a forgettable one for the Lakers. They went 0-4 and slipped the rungs in the West. They made up for it with a string of wins, but are now on a two-game losing skid. With LeBron James back in the mix, LA will believe that the offense will again be supercharged and good enough to beat Orlando who is Draciel-like on that end of the floor.

Ad

Trending

Franz Wagner buried the dagger in the Lakers's hearts last time, but the Magic haven't been the same unit since. They are No. 8 in the East with a 33-38 record and will almost certainly take the play-in route to make the postseason. What's common for both sides to stack up as many wins as possible before the regular season ends.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic skirmish tips off at 7 P.M. ET. Live coverage will be on SportsNet LA, FDSFL, and NBA TV. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Ad

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Lakers -4.5 o215.5 (-110) -190 Orlando Magic +4.5 u215.5 (-110) +157

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic Preview

It will be the LA Lakers offense vs the Orlando Magic defense. While the latter are not placed at a higher position than the Lakers, they are still a force on defense and can make life difficult for LA should they go cold on scoring. They allow 106.1 points per game — the best in the league and force their opponents to make 47% from the field (ranked 20th).

Ad

However, the team has the lowest scoring offense making just 104.8 points per game. They are shooting 44.1% from the field and are also the worst 3-point shooting side making 31.1% from the deep. In return, the Lakers are 19th in scoring offense averaging 112.8 points per game. They are ninth in FG offense making 47.8% and 16th ranked 3-point shooting team making 36% from downtown.

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups

LeBron James (left groin strain) is probable for the matchup. Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) is questionable and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) is ruled out of the clash. Expect the Lakers to go with the same starters as their last game against the Bulls.

Ad

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Dorian Finney-Smith PF LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

Ad

For the Magic, Cole Anthony (left big toe strain) and Travelin Queen (left ankle sprain) are listed as questionable. Jalen Suggs (left knee trochlea cartilage tear) and Moritz Wagner (torn ACL) are out. The team is likely to field the same starters as they did against the Wizards.

Position Player PG Cory Joseph SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Franz Wagner PF Paolo Banchero C Wendell Carter Jr.

Ad

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic Betting Tips

Former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comes into the contest with an o/u of -115/-132 on points and rebounds. Paolo Banchero is -109/-118 on points and assists. For the Lakers, LeBron James is -114/-110 on points and rebounds, and Luka Doncic is -106/-110 on points and assists.

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic Prediction

The Lakers have put behind the health issues with their big guns returning to the lineup. Expect better chemistry on both ends of the floor on Monday as they look to get back to winning ways against a team with the scoring offense in the NBA this season. Take the LA Lakers to win the Monday contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback