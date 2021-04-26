LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will be on the road for the third game in a row when they face the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Monday.

The two teams last met on March 29, with the Purple and Gold escaping with a narrow 96-93 victory at home.

Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma scored 24 and 21 points, respectively, to hand the Orlando Magic their fourth loss in five games at the time. The LA Lakers will attempt to win the season series but will have to shake off a three-game losing streak heading into the match.

The Orlando Magic have also not been playing well lately. However, they will be at home to try and snap a five-game skid. Their most recent loss was Sunday night’s 131-112 setback at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.

Wendell Carter Jr. #34 dunks against John Collins #20 and Bogdan Bogdanovic #13.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, April 26th, 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 27th, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Advertisement

LA Lakers Preview

Jalen McDaniels #6 is guarded by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1

For the first time since March, the LA Lakers have lost three straight games and four of their last five outings. Prior to the two losses they sustained against the Dallas Mavericks last week, they had been alternating wins and losses until Anthony Davis returned to the lineup.

The LA Lakers struggled to re-acclimate themselves with the eight-time All-Star around, which resulted in the offense being in shambles during stretches against the Mavericks.

Coach Frank Vogel clearly missed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last Saturday as his defensive presence on the perimeter could have spelled the difference.

As they face the lottery-bound Orlando Magic, the LA Lakers have a good chance of breaking their losing streak. This would be much easier if Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma could take the reins offensively while giving Davis plenty of opportunities to get going.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Advertisement

Anthony Davis has struggled to get his timing and rhythm back after the 30-game layoff. Two games into his comeback, the 6-foot-10 forward has played an average of 22.5 minutes per game with a nightly output of 10.5 points on 24.1 percent field goal shooting. He is yet to hit a three in seven attempts.

Anthony Davis is not pleased with his minutes restriction 👀pic.twitter.com/TLzp1sMx5e — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2021

Some of Davis' attempts have looked forced. However, with two games under his belt, he could be due for a breakout in his third game as the veteran forward faces Chuma Okeke of the Orlando Magic.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond

Orlando Magic Preview

Cole Anthony #50 draws a foul from Trae Young #11

Advertisement

April has been a particularly difficult month for the Orlando Magic, who have won just two games so far. They have lost 11 of their last 12 games and have been blown out in their last three games by an average of 23.3 points a night.

The loss to the Indiana Pacers was more horrifying than most of their setbacks, as rookie Devin Cannady suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the first quarter. It was the kind of incident that likely weakened the team’s resolve further. The Magic were led by Dwayne Bacon, who had 20 points.

On Monday, the Orlando Magic will be playing at home for the third straight game before going on a short two-game road trip.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony has had to mature quickly in his rookie season. With the Orlando Magic losing key players either through trades or injuries, Anthony’s playmaking has been a breath of fresh air.

In his last nine games since returning from an injury, the Orlando Magic guard has been averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. His rib injury took him out for quite a while, but it looks like he’s learned a lot while watching from the sidelines.

Advertisement

Facing the LA Lakers will be a good challenge for him as their defense will test his mettle more than most teams would.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cole Anthony l Shooting Guard - Gary Harris l Small Forward - Dwayne Bacon l Power Forward - Chuma Okeke l Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

Lakers vs Magic Match Prediction

Despite the LA Lakers’ offensive issues, they will be favored heading into the matchup with the Orlando Magic. At 18-42, the Magic have one of the worst records in the league and are just waiting for the season to end.

Expect the LA Lakers to run away from the Orlando Magic sometime in the third quarter as Davis finally gets a win under his belt after his return.

Where to watch Lakers vs Magic

The LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic game will be televised locally by Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Florida. International audiences can watch the game on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: 5 tragic deaths that rocked the NBA world and beyond