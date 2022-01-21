LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - January 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will kick off their six-game road trip with their first game at Amway Center in Florida against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Coming off their 104-111 loss against the Indiana Pacers, the LA Lakers find themselves at 22-23 on the season. With problems brewing within the ranks of the side, the Lakers will have more roster concerns to address ahead of this game.

The Orlando Magic will return home from a 110-123 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. With their third loss in a row, the Magic and their 8-38 record sees them with the worst record in the NBA.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday. January 21st, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 22nd, 2022; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando, FL

LA Lakers Preview

The Lakers have seen a host of disappointing outings over the course of the last few games. Going 1-4 in the span of their last five, losses from early in the season have come to haunt the side as they find themselves below .500 yet again.

Their most recent loss against the Pacers was on the back of a tremendous win against the Utah Jazz. In what was supposed to be a sign of changing patterns, the Lakers just fell back on bad habits in Wednesday's game.

A poor third quarter full of defensive lapses saw the LA Lakers come up short in the final minutes of the game.

Even though LeBron James ended the game with 30 points and became the first player in history to have 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists, the accomplishment was dulled by the loss. Talen Horton-Tucker was the next highest scorer with 20 points.

30,000+ Pts

10,000+ Reb

9,000+ Ast @KingJames is officially in a league of his own 🤯30,000+ Pts10,000+ Reb9,000+ Ast .@KingJames is officially in a league of his own 🤯👑 30,000+ Pts👑 10,000+ Reb👑 9,000+ Ast https://t.co/gDiPxDKAJC

More problems arise as the Lakers struggle with the management of Russell Westbrook. With Frank Vogel's decision to bench him in the closing minutes of the game being a decision that was signed off on by the front office, the Lakers will face some internal strife in the near future.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

A key player for the LA Lakers in this matchup on Friday night will be Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has been underperforming for the majority of the season. The last few games have seen Westbrook play at his poorest and it has had negative connotations for the Lakers.

While LeBron James will manage to get his numbers and contribute, Westbrook will be a key factor in deciding the mood for the team. After facing some scathing criticism from head coach Frank Vogel, the Lakers organization and Westbrook find themselves at a bit of an impasse.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Lakers coach Frank Vogel explained why he benched Russell Westbrook last night. Lakers coach Frank Vogel explained why he benched Russell Westbrook last night. https://t.co/nkmYij26oB

It could potentially be a make-or-break moment depending on how it's handled. With locker room chemistry hanging in the balance, Westbrook and his contributions on the court will greatly affect how LA performs in their next game.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Trevor Ariza | F - LeBron James | C - Dwight Howard

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic continue to face difficulties with regards to racking up wins this season. Still below double-digit wins almost midway through the year, the Magic lack the tools necessary to turn things around at this point.

Although the return of Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs has been a welcome sight, the overall Magic roster lacks the talent to be a competitive side at the moment. Franz Wagner continues to be a promising piece but is too young to make a difference.

Their last game against the 76ers saw an impressive outing by Mo Bamba, who recorded 32 points on 7-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Going toe-to-toe with Joel Embiid, Bamba was the only bright spark for the Magic on the night. Chuma Okeke was the next highest scorer with 18 points.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Mo Bamba just recorded his career-high in 18 minutes. Mo Bamba just recorded his career-high in 18 minutes. https://t.co/p6AUKTHxla

Key Player - Cole Anthony

The Orlando Magic will look to Cole Anthony to be a key player for the side in this matchup on Friday.

Anthony has been one of the bright sparks for the side this season. As an impressive shooter and scorer, Anthony has been the closest thing to a star-caliber on the Orlando roster this season.

Paired with Jalen Suggs on the backcourt, Cole Anthony primarily functions as a scorer for the side. Coming off a soft performance of 13 points, four rebounds and eight assists, Anthony will have to take on a bigger offensive load to be a contributor to this Magic squad.

Cole Anthony leaves the defenders in the dust for the slam! Cole Anthony leaves the defenders in the dust for the slam! 🔥https://t.co/gb2ZXipARu

The 21-year old has only been in a bit of a slump in the last few games. Considering the LA Lakers' poor defensive lapses during the course of the game, Anthony will have a number of opportunities to establish his rhythm.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony | G - Jalen Suggs | F - Gary Harris | F - Franz Wagner | C - Mo Bamba

Lakers vs Magic Match Predictions

The LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic will be a necessary win for both teams. As the Magic try to snap a losing streak, the Lakers will also look to prevent another losing slide.

The Lakers have all the necessary pieces to win the game. However, their current situation within their management could pose some chemistry issues. This is undoubtedly the Lakers' game to lose. While LeBron James will continue to get his numbers, given the state of the locker room, the Lakers could see things going sour very quickly.

Where to watch Lakers vs Magic game?

The LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Florida. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WGYM 96.9 FM/790 AM as well.

