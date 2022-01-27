LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the LA Lakers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

The LA Lakers will head into this game on the back of a 106-96 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Having recorded their second win of their six-game road trip, the Lakers found themselves at .500 again as they stabilized their record for the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers will also be heading into this game with a win. Having registered a 117-107 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the 76ers find themselves on a two-game winning streak as they improved to a 28-19 record for the season.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers will have very few names to mention in their injury report ahead of Thursday night's matchup in Philadelphia.

While Sekou Doumbouya and Mason Jones continue to be out of the lineup due to G-League assignments, the only player on the injury report for the Lakers is Kendrick Nunn.

Nunn was an offseason signing at the mid-level exception. After suffering a knee injury during the preseason, Nunn hasn't played in a single game with the Lakers. His timeline for return was also delayed as he suffered an injury during rehabilitation as well.

Although Anthony Davis has been mentioned in the report again, he has been listed as probable considering his recovery from injury.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kendrick Nunn Out Knee Anthony Davis Probable Knee

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers will see a few names on their injury report ahead of their home game as well.

Seth Curry has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Lakers. Curry experienced left ankle soreness and was out in their previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans as well.

Additionally, the 76ers will also continue to see Shake Milton out of the lineup. Milton sustained a back injury earlier in January. He is expected to be out indefinitely.

In some good news for Philadelphia, Danny Green has been upgraded to questionable as he makes his recovery from a hip injury. Green has been out since January 14th, so his return to the side is a welcome sight.

Amidst all the trade drama surrounding the deadline, Ben Simmons also continues to be away from the 76ers rotation. He hasn't played in a single game this season.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Shake Milton Out Back Seth Curry Out Ankle Danny Green Questionable Hip Ben Simmons Out Personal

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

With the highly anticipated return of Anthony Davis to the rotation, the Lakers will see some significant changes to their lineup. While the backcourt continues to see Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley, the frontcourt saw some variation.

The Lakers' frontcourt trio may be comprised of Stanley Johnson at small forward, LeBron James at power forward and Anthony Davis at center.

While this is the rotation they used in their previous game against the Nets, the Lakers may opt to have Dwight Howard start at center with James and Davis moving down to three and four, respectively. By doing so, the Lakers can protect Davis from foul trouble while also boosting their inside presence to counter Joel Embiid.

Coming off the bench, LA will continue to rely on Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Talen Horton-Tucker to provide significant contributions.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers run with a fairly well-established rotation. While Seth Curry being out does garner some variation, the 76ers overall makeup continues to be the same.

Thursday's game will see the 76ers' backcourt comprise of Tyrese Maxey at point guard along with Furkan Korkmaz at shooting guard. The frontcourt trio will remain consistent as Matisse Thybulle starts at small forward along with Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid playing power forward and center, respectively.

This starting rotation has produced favorable results for Philadelphia in the past and it is unlikely that they would make any changes to it.

Off the bench, the 76ers will see Georges Niang and Isaiah Joe receive significant burn. Andrew Drummond and Charlie Brown Jr. may also see some action depending upon the flow of the game.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5’s

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Stanley Johnson | F - LeBron James | C - Anthony Davis

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Furkan Korkmaz | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

