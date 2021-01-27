LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Reigning champions LA Lakers travel to the Wells Fargo Center to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2020-21 NBA.

This game will showcase the best of the East against the West, as the two teams are leading their respective Conferences. The red-hot LA Lakers are impressively unbeaten on the road, winning all ten games, but their perfect away record could be tested against the mighty Philadelphia 76ers.

10-0 on the road. #LakersWin@KingJames: 46 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk@AntDavis23: 17 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl, 3 blkhttps://t.co/BfItHo2d7p — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, are coming off a defeat against the slumping Detroit Pistons and will be quite motivated to avoid consecutive losses.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates

LA Lakers

LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The LA Lakers are likely to enter this game with an unchanged lineup.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are no longer in questionable status and are expected to play against the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, bench role players, Kostas Antetokounmpo and Jared Dudley have been sidelined for a while now due to leg injuries; they didn't play against the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.

Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers fell to bottom-of-the-table Detroit Pistons due to the absence of Joel Embiid.

He is averaging MVP numbers, and his presence could crucial for the Philadelphia 76ers' hopes of a win against an utterly dominant LA Lakers side. There is no status on his return after he missed the 76ers' previous game due to a back injury.

Bench players Vincent Porier and Mike Scott also didn't play against the Pistons due to COVID-19 protocols. Their status remain uncertain as well.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Head coach Frank Vogel has his entire starting lineup healthy for this monster matchup.

Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could share the backcourt with Schroder running point. All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are likely to start in their respective forward positions while Marc Gasol should be the center.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers' hopes to win this game would lie on the health and status of Joel Embiid.

Considering he plays, Embiid would be the starting center as usual while star teammate Ben Simmons will be the point guard. Sharpshooter Seth Curry is expected to be the starting 2-guard, and Danny Green should play small forward against his former team.

Tobias Harris is likely to retain his position as the starting power forward.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - LeBron James, F - Anthony Davis, C - Marc Gasol.

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Ben Simmons, G - Seth Curry, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid.