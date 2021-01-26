LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 27th 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. The defending champions have not lost a single game on the road this season and will test their might against the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers. It will be the best of the East versus the best of the West when the two titans from each conference meet.

LA Lakers Preview

As the LA Lakers face the Philadelphia 76ers, they will be looking to win their 11th straight on the road, but Philly will be their toughest road battle yet. Overall, the Lakers are riding a three-game win streak that they would like to extend.

As the team with the best record in the NBA, the LA Lakers are going to Philadelphia armed with the best defense in the entire league (103.9 defensive ratings).

Key Player - Anthony Davis

This isn’t Anthony Davis’ best year individually but his team is winning with so many weapons on its roster. Davis owns averages of 21.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.4 steals an outing. The last two categories are arguably just as crucial as the first three since they indicate Davis’ importance to the LA Lakers as the anchor of their defense.

After the Lakers practice yesterday, I asked Anthony Davis about looking up to LeBron as a kid, and now playing with him on the same team.



Against the Philadelphia 76ers, Davis will sometimes get matched up with Joel Embiid, who has the height and the heft advantage in the head-to-head. However, the LA Lakers big man’s mobility and quickness give him an edge.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope F LeBron James F Anthony Davis C Marc Gasol

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

As much as Wednesday’s game is a test for the Western squad, it’s an even bigger exam for the Philadelphia 76ers who are not used to being the top dog in the East. Coach Doc Rivers has instilled the confidence and discipline that the Sixers were lacking last season. He believes in the players, who in turn, have embraced his system and philosophy.

Ben Simmons #25, Dakota Mathias #33, and Dwight Howard #39 of the Philadelphia 76ers react against the Miami Heat in an earlier game

The LA Lakers will realize that this isn’t the same Philadelphia 76ers squad they faced last season. For starters, the Sixers are fifth in the league in defense (107.2 defensive ratings), even though they are only 12th in offense (110.4 offensive ratings). Once Ben Simmons recaptures his form from last season, the Sixers will be more dangerous offensively.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

It has been quite a year for Joel Embiid. Critics are suddenly on his side as he is putting together a career year with the following averages—27.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game. He is developing into the leader that many envisioned him to be, galvanizing his team into reaching its potential.

Unlike Nikola Jokic, who is having perhaps one of the best statistical seasons ever for a center, Embiid has his team at the top of the standings in his conference.

In his last three games, the Philadelphia 76ers center has recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, and he will carry that streak into the Lakers game on Wednesday.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons G Seth Curry F Shake Milton F Tobias Harris C Joel Embiid

Lakers vs 76ers Match Prediction

A marquee matchup of epic proportions is on the cards when the LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers battle it out on Wednesday. The Lakers took care of one of the top Eastern threats when they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 113-106 a week ago. This time, they will have to show their superiority over the Sixers.

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Philly will be motivated to prove that their record isn’t a fluke and that they are legitimate title contenders. But the Sixers have struggled lately against teams missing their star players. And now they have to face a squad with two of the best players in the league in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The LA Lakers should be expected to come out on top, especially if Embiid’s back problems resurface and he’s not at 100 percent.

Where to Watch Lakers vs 76ers?

The game between the LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers will be shown on local television via Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports Philadelphia. International viewers will be able to catch the game on NBA League Pass.

