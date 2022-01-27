LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will head into the fourth installation of their six-game road trip in the city of Philadelphia as they play the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Coming off a much-needed win against the Brooklyn Nets, the LA Lakers recorded their second win of the road trip. With a .500 record and some momentum heading into their next matchup, the Lakers will look to continue to build on the back of their win.

The Philadelphia 76ers are also coming off a win as they continue their stand at home. With a 117-107 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the 76ers have improved to a 28-19 record.

Thursday night's marquee matchup will be the first of a two-game season series between the two teams. Looking to take an early lead while continuing their win-streak, the game promises to be a battle between two storied franchises.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Thursday, January 27th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, January 28th, 2022; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

LA Lakers Preview

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

With their latest win, the LA Lakers return to .500 on the season. With the ninth seed in the West, the side also sees itself out of a solid playoff position and within range of the play-in tournament.

This is a less than satisfactory position for such a highly touted team to be in. However, given their 3-2 record in their last five games and the return of Anthony Davis, the Lakers will hope to turn things around and make a run for a solid position from here.

The latest string of games has also seen the continued brilliance of LeBron James along with a fairly reliable set of outings by Russell Westbrook. With the Lakers' Big Three back in action, there is a lot of potential to see what this team can achieve.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis returned to action for the LA Lakers on January 25th

A key player for the LA Lakers in their upcoming game on Thursday will be Anthony Davis. Making his return from injury after a period of almost two months, the Lakers big man will have to step up to help the side emerge as a contender again.

Davis looked fairly balanced in his return against the Brooklyn Nets. Although his rhythm is still out of sorts, the first few jump shots displayed a good shooting motion. While the three-point shot continues to be an issue, Davis being healthy and available will play a major role for LA.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo ANTHONY DAVIS IS BACK!! ANTHONY DAVIS IS BACK!! https://t.co/3AAW2F2cJF

A major aspect of Anthony Davis being on the floor is his defensive skill. Davis recorded four blocks and a steal in his first game back from injury. This is a promising sight as he faces off against Joel Embiid at the peak of his powers on Thursday.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Stanley Johnson | F - LeBron James | C - Anthony Davis

Philadellphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Orlando Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers will head into their next home game on the back of consecutive wins. As well as recording a 3-2 record in their last five games, the 76ers continue to occupy the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference table.

The win against the New Orleans Pelicans saw another dominant outing by 76ers superstar Joel Embiid. Combined with a high-scoring night for Tobias Harris, the 76ers managed to sweep the season series against the Pelicans.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers with a new season-high of 33 points, @Tobias31 looked TOUGH last night. with a new season-high of 33 points, @Tobias31 looked TOUGH last night. 😤 https://t.co/pE6wyy2lYL

Heading into their next game, the Philadelphia 76ers will continue to see Seth Curry out of the rotation. Curry's absence greatly affected Philadelphia as they saw a visible drop-off in perimeter shooting.

Shooting only 32.3% from beyond the arc on the night, the 76ers will hope to see better contributions from their backcourt duo of Furkan Korkmaz and Tyrese Maxey.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid attempts a hook shot over multiple defenders

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue to look at Joel Embiid to be a key player in this matchup. Embiid has been one of the most impressive players in the stretch of the last month.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Joel Embiid has scored 170 points in just over 128 minutes in his last 4 games, good for 1.32 points per minute.



The only player with a higher points per minute over a 4-game span since minutes became official in 1951-52 is Wilt Chamberlain (min. 50 minutes). Joel Embiid has scored 170 points in just over 128 minutes in his last 4 games, good for 1.32 points per minute.The only player with a higher points per minute over a 4-game span since minutes became official in 1951-52 is Wilt Chamberlain (min. 50 minutes). https://t.co/WMbUYmzzgo

Embiid is coming off yet another impressive outing. By recording 42 points and 14 rebounds in the span of 33 minutes, the Cameroonian superstar led the Philadelphia 76ers to yet another win. Although the burden put upon him is a bit of a concern, Embiid continues to be a reliable force for the team.

Joel Embiid has seemed fairly unstoppable at this point in the season. Coming up with wins against good teams in that span of time, the 27-year old has put his versatility to good use. Coming up against another versatile big man in Anthony Davis, Embiid will have his work cut out for him yet again.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Furkan Korkmaz | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Lakers vs 76ers Match Predictions

The LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers will be an exciting matchup as we see two of the best players in the league go head to head on Thursday night. With both LeBron James and Joel Embiid playing at the top of their game, the match could go either way.

The Philadelphia 76ers will enjoy home court advantage and have proven to be an extremely dominant team at home. This will give them a major upper hand against a team such as the Lakers, who struggle with consistency in performance.

Although Philadelphia could be favored for this game, Anthony Davis is the lynchpin for the night. Should Davis find a way to perform, the odds could shift dramatically in favor of the Lakers considering the absence of some key players for Philadelphia.

Where to watch Lakers vs 76ers game?

The LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 997.5 The Fanatic.

Edited by Arnav