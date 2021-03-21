LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch, TV Schedule, Channel, Live stream info - 21 March

The injury-hampered LA Lakers will be on the road to battle against the Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Sunday. Depressing news hit the 2020 NBA champions when they learned that four-time MVP LeBron James will be out indefinitely after injuring his ankle on Saturday.
The injury occurred during a loose ball play in the second quarter versus the Atlanta Hawks. James couldn’t finish the ballgame and his absence spelled the difference as the LA Lakers fell to the Hawks 99-94.
The Western Conference’s second-best team record-wise, the Phoenix Suns have not been as dominant in the past few games. But they won against the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-101 on Friday with a balanced scoring attack that saw seven players score in double-figures.
The LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns' face-off tonight will be televised nationally despite the former team missing its two biggest stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
How to watch LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns?
Time: 10:00 PM (Eastern Time); 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)
Where: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ
TV Channel: NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet, FOX Sports Arizona
Live stream: NBA League Pass
LA Lakers: Team News
The LA Lakers will have more than a few players sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Chief among the injured is LeBron James (high right ankle sprain) who is out indefinitely. The four-time MVP will miss significant time on the court and the LA Lakers are bracing themselves for what could be a lengthy absence.
Marc Gasol (COVID-19 protocols) has already cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he may not be available for tonight’s game due to conditioning issues.
Jared Dudley (torn MCL) may forego surgery on his injured knee. He may choose to go through rehab instead and observe how his knee holds up. If successful, he could be back on the court before the playoffs start.
Finally, Anthony Davis (calf strain/Achilles tendinosis) could be out for an additional three weeks. The LA Lakers are taking every precautionary measure possible before deciding on a return date for the All-Star big man. He will be re-evaluated on March 26.
Injured: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Jared Dudley
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: Marc Gasol
Phoenix Suns: Team News
The Phoenix Suns recently traded for Torrey Craig (coach's decision) who may not be available to play tonight. Reportedly, he is getting accustomed to the team’s system and it will be up to the coaching staff to decide when to make him available.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Torrey Craig
Unavailable: None
