LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 1st, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The most fiercely contested series in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs moves back to the valley with the Phoenix Suns hosting the LA Lakers in Game 5.

Chris Paul played arguably his best game of the series in Game 4, finishing with 18 points and nine assists to help the Phoenix Suns tie the series 2-2. Deandre Ayton also stamped his authority inside the paint with 14 points and 17 rebounds. It was a complete team effort from Monty Williams' men with six players scoring in double-digits.

LeBron James recorded his second double-double of the 2021 NBA Playoffs with 25 points and 12 rebounds, but it all went in vain with the LA Lakers losing 92-100. Anthony Davis missed the second half of Game 4 with a groin injury and the rest of the crew simply didn't turn up in his absence.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Anthony Davis grimaces in pain

Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury during the second quarter of Game 4 between the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Davis missed the second half of that matchup and is listed as questionable for tonight, but most reports suggest he's unlikely to play.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed Game 4 with a left knee contusion and he's questionable as well. Caldwell-Pope did speak to reporters yesterday and mentioned that he's feeling much better so we may see him suit up for tonight's game.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul

Chris Paul has struggled with a shoulder contusion throughout this series but he looked just fine during Sunday's matchup. He's listed as probable and should be able to make the cut for Game 5. Abdel Nader is still out as he recovers following arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are likely to see two changes to their starting lineup. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should be back in place of Wes Matthews with the latter shifting to the bench. Kyle Kuzma is the most likely choice to replace the injured Anthony Davis, but Frank Vogel could go with Markieff Morris as well. Dennis Schroder, LeBron James and Andre Drummond will round out the starting five.

“Like a runaway train.” 🚂 🚂 pic.twitter.com/pIYFuqNBAk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 30, 2021

Both Alex Caruso and Marc Gasol scored in double-digits in Game 4 and will be the first two names off the bench for the LA Lakers. Ben McLemore and Montrezl Harrell should get some playing time as well.

Phoenix Suns

Nothing is expected to change in the Phoenix Suns' rotation besides matchup-based minutes on the court for the players. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will be the starting guards while Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton will complete the frontcourt.

Cameron Payne has been one of the standout names among the role players and the point guard will be hoping to leave his imprint off the bench again. Cameron Johnson hasn't been as effective on offense as he would've hoped, but his defensive ability ensures that he'll get playing time too. Torrey Craig and Frank Kaminsky should get a few minutes as well.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - LeBron James l Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma l Center - Andre Drummond

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton

Also read: LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - June 1st, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs