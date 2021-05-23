LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 23rd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The LA Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena on Sunday.

The Phoenix Suns came out on top in the regular-season series between the two teams, winning it by a margin of 2-1. The LA Lakers secured a 123-110 win in the last regular-season matchup between the two sides on May 9th.

The Lakers had to go through the play-in tournament to clinch the seventh seed. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns finished the regular-season campaign as the second seed and will have homecourt advantage in the first two games of the series.

The LA Lakers are the favorites to win the series, but the Phoenix Suns are a gritty side and will be eager to prove their doubters wrong with a win in Game 1.

Reunited in Phoenix, Monty Williams and Chris Paul helped the Suns to a 51-21 record. (Second in the West)



Well deserved Coach of the Year 👏 pic.twitter.com/6oVhLZviqx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 18, 2021

LA Lakers Injury Report

Anthony Davis (Left) and LeBron James (Right) share a light moment during a game

The LA Lakers have listed star duo LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (shoulder) as probable for the game, as per a report on their official website.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Abdel Nader (knee) and Langston Galloway (personal) for Sunday's game.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns - Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are expected to field their best starting five.

The starting guards for the game will likely be Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Meanwhile, forwards Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be paired up alongside center Andre Drummond on the frontcourt.

Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma and Marc Gasol are expected to play the most minutes off the LA Lakers bench.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns finished the regular-season campaign as the second seed

The Phoenix Suns are likely to field their regular starting five.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker are expected to start as guards, while Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder are likely to retain their place in the lineup as forwards. Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton will probably start as the center.

Cameron Payne, Torrey Craig and Dario Saric will likely receive the most playing time from the Phoenix Suns bench unit.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns - Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - LeBron James l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond.

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton.

