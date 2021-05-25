LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 25th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Lakers are fired up heading into Game 2 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday.

After being taken down 99-90 on Sunday, the Purple and Gold are determined to put the loss behind them. The Lakers will get a second chance to steal home-court advantage when they meet the Suns for the second time in three days in the NBA Playoffs.

Fans will be looking forward to Devin Booker’s follow-up to his sensational 34-point, 7-rebound and 8-assist debut performance in the playoffs last weekend. The LA Lakers had no answer for the two-time All-Star as he dissected their defense with precision.

Chris Paul was shaken up after this play and headed to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/qvr79pSG1J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2021

Chris Paul will be one of the major concerns for the Phoenix Suns after he suffered a shoulder injury in Game 1. Though he returned to finish the game, the 11-time All-Star was obviously favoring his right shoulder the rest of the way.

LeBron James was also in the middle of a couple of rough plays, including a scuffle that occurred with Paul after the former missed a free throw.

James scored just 18 points but was able to dish out 10 assists and grab seven rebounds.

Even though much of the blame for the loss fell on Anthony Davis, who shot 5-of-16 from the field, James was also passive at times, allowing the Phoenix Suns to lead by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Anthony Davis #3 talks with assistant coach Jason Kidd and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1

The LA Lakers have added two stars to their injury report for Tuesday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

Anthony Davis has been listed as probable due to a right shoulder sprain. The LA Lakers also included him in the Game 1 injury report, and he was able to appear without any issues during the contest. As such, Davis should be available for Game 2.

LeBron James has been listed as probable because of the right ankle sprain that he suffered two months ago. However, it is unlikely that he will miss the contest as he tries to keep his LA Lakers team from falling down a 0-2 hole in the series.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul #3 handles the ball against Dennis Schroder #17

The Phoenix Suns have listed Abdel Nader on their injury report for the LA Lakers game.

Nader has not appeared in any games since undergoing right knee arthroscopy in March. He is out indefinitely with no timetable for a possible return.

Interestingly, the Phoenix Suns didn’t add Chris Paul to their injury report. That’s great news for the Suns, who are looking to go up 2-0 in the series.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers’ rotation should remain the same, with James and Davis most likely playing the bulk of the minutes at the two forward spots. In fact, Davis might play center once again during certain stretches in Game 2.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Kyle Kuzma are expected to back them up. Markieff Morris could also see time at either of the forward spots, although he was a DNP-CD in Game 1.

Phoenix Suns

Nader played just 14.8 minutes per game for the Phoenix Suns this season. His minutes in the forward spot will likely fall into the laps of Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers:

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - LeBron James l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond

Phoenix Suns:

Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton

