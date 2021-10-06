LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 6th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns are both coming off losses in their 2021-22 NBA preseason openers. In a complete blowout, the Lakers were beaten by the Brooklyn Nets whereas the Suns came up short against the Sacramento Kings.

But this matchup between the two franchises is laced with bad blood that goes back to the 2021 NBA Playoffs. With a chance to redeem themselves, the LA Lakers face off against the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center.

While the Phoenix Suns didn't make as many moves in the offseason and focused on retaining their core, the LA Lakers look like a brand new team. Albeit one of the oldest teams in the league, the Lakers currently boast the second-best odds to win it all this year. The question is, can they?

As preseason continues to unfold prior to the regular-season tip-off, the two franchises look to have a strong regular-season and make a serious run for the NBA championship.

LA Lakers Injury Report

With the exception of Trevor Ariza, the LA Lakers roster doesn't feature any major injuries. Ariza's injury has been listed as a sore ankle that had caused him to sit out the preseason opener as well.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will continue to sit out games, but Carmelo Anthony is expected to join the Lakers to make his debut with the team.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Trevor Ariza Out Sore ankle LeBron James Out Rest Russell Westbrook Out Rest

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Only Trevor Ariza on the injury report again for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns, but LeBron & Russell Westbrook will NOT play. However, Carmelo Anthony WILL make his Laker debut. Only Trevor Ariza on the injury report again for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns, but LeBron & Russell Westbrook will NOT play. However, Carmelo Anthony WILL make his Laker debut. https://t.co/tfrXd8lLaH

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns expect some major absences going into the matchup. Devin Booker has been absent from training camp due to the league's health and safety protocols and is currently not playing in games. Another player who is expected to be out for the game is Dario Saric. The Croatian suffered an ACL tear in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Devin Booker will miss training camp due to health and safety protocols, per @ShamsCharania Devin Booker will miss training camp due to health and safety protocols, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/HuOCdB0Hsy

While Chris Paul and Jae Crowder were given rest for the previous game, it is unknown whether they will continue to be rested heading into this matchup.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Dario Saric Out ACL tear Devin Booker Out Health and Safety Protocol Chris Paul Doubtful Rest Jae Crowder Doubtful Rest

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Dwight Howard and Kent Bazemore of the LA Lakers go up to block a layup attempt

While it has been made known that there will be some noteworthy absences in the form of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, the LA Lakers will still see the debut of Carmelo Anthony. Melo will probably play limited minutes, much like Anthony Davis.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron and Westbrook won’t play tomorrow at Phoenix.Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony will both play against the Suns. LeBron and Westbrook won’t play tomorrow at Phoenix.Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony will both play against the Suns.

With the intent of getting both into rhythm ahead of the regular-season, there is a good chance the duo won't play more than 12-15 minutes each. The LA Lakers may experiment with a starting lineup featuring Davis at 5 but there is a greater likelihood that they will stick to a variation of the Nets' game lineup for the time being.

The Lakers also had some great performances in the matchup against Brooklyn. Malik Monk's exceptional play may have earned him a starting spot in the matchup against Phoenix. Dwight Howard may also see some important minutes off the bench on the defensive and rebounding end.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns at the 2020-21 NBA preseason opener

With the majority of their starters from the regular-season either out or doubtful, there is little room to predict a starting lineup for the Suns. Deandre Ayton may be kept on a minutes restriction much like the last game.

With Chris Paul and Jae Crowder remaining doubtful for the game, there is a greater likelihood that Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson will start in their place. Mikal Bridges will start at small forward while Landry Shamet starts as shooting guard.

Coming off the bench, Javale McGee and Elfrid Payton might have more minutes to play. McGee could genuinely contribute as a rim-runner and a rebounding presence to replace Ayton, whereas Payton may have to support Cameron Payne at the point guard position.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn | Shooting Guard - Malik Monk | Small Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Jordan

Also Read

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Cameron Payne | Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Cameron Johnson | Center - Deandre Ayton

Edited by Parimal Dagdee