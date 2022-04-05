LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers visit the Footprint Center in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The two teams are facing off for the fourth time this season with the Suns winning all their previous meetings.
The Lakers are practically out of the postseason picture entirely. Not only are they missing the playoffs, but they are also on pace to miss the play-in tournament as well. The Purple and Gold, who were considered favorites to win the championship before the season began, are now 11th in the West.
They are two games behind the 10th-seeded San Antonio Spurs and everyone in the sports world is trying to figure out what went wrong with this LeBron James-led "superteam".
The Suns, on the other hand, have been dominating the NBA all season long. Nothing seems to stop them right now and they are the overwhelming favorites to win the title.
They are the only team in the league this season with 60+ wins and are on their way to breaking the franchise record (62-20) with their 63rd win of the year. The previous record was a tie set by the 1993 and 2005 teams, led by Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Steve Nash respectively.
LA Lakers Injury Report
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both questionable to play this game due to an ankle and foot sprain, respectively. Davis is expected to play as he declared that he will try not to miss a single game in the remaining schedule whereas James' status is uncertain. Kendrick Nunn remains out due to a bone bruise and Mason Jones is sent to the NBA G-League.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report
Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric are the only two players who remain on the Suns' injury report as they have all year.
LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - April 5th, 2022
The Suns are the clear favorites to win this game because they outmatch the Lakers in every possible category on the floor. They are top 3 in both defensive and offensive rating whereas the Lakers are bottom-table in both categories. Moreover, the Suns are largely healthy and the Lakers might miss its two best players.
Odds sourced from BetMGM SB.
LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips
LA Lakers
- The Lakers are 11-27 on the road.
- LeBron James has missed four of the last six games and the Lakers are 6-16 in his absence this season.
- The Lakers are on a six-game losing streak.
Click here to register on BetMGM and bet on LeBron James dropping more than 40 points.
Phoenix Suns
- The Suns are 31-8 at home this season.
- Chris Paul is averaging 11.0 assists per game since his return.
- The Suns have lost their last two games.
Click here to register on BetMGM and bet on Chris Paul dishing out more than 15 dimes.
LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups
LA Lakers
If LeBron James and Anthony Davis play, the Lakers will deploy the most recent lineup with their two star forwards. Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley will share the backcourt and Dwight Howard will play the center role. Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, and Talen Horton-Tucker will get the most minutes off the bench.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns will deploy their ideal lineup for this game to secure their historic 63rd win of the season. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will run the backcourt as usual while Deandre Ayton starts as the center. Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges will be the forward pair with Crowder at the four. JaVale McGee, Cameron Payne, and Cameron Johnson will get major minutes off the bench.
- The Suns are 1-3 in their last 5 games against the spread.
- The totals have gone OVER in 3 of the Lakers' last 5 games.
- LeBron James is leading the league in scoring with 30.3 points per game.
Click here to register on BetMGM and bet on Anthony Davis dropping a double-double.
LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s
LA Lakers
G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - LeBron James | F - Anthony Davis | C - Dwight Howard.
Phoenix Suns
G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.
Q. Who will win?
Los Angeles
Phoenix