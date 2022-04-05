LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will visit the Footprint Center in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The two teams will face off for the fourth time this season, with the Suns winning all their previous clashes.

When the season began, this matchup was expected to be a rivalry. Laker Nation wanted payback for their first-round elimination in the 2021 NBA playoffs. They thought the addition of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony would make them juggernauts.

However, the Suns have continued their dominance since last year. They now hold the best record in the NBA, whereas the Lakers have been a massive disappointment.

Game Details

Game: LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Tuesday, Apr. 5, 10:30 PM ET (Wednesday, Apr. 6; 8:00 AM IST)

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

LA Lakers Preview

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers passes the ball to Carmelo Anthony.

The LA Lakers (31-47) are practically eliminated from play-in contention. It was established weeks ago that they were incapable of making the playoffs, and now even the play-in tournament feels out of their reach as well. The experiment with Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James hasn't worked out at all due to injuries and lack of chemistry.

They are currently 11th in the West and two games behind the 10th-place San Antonio Spurs (33-45). With the fifth-toughest schedule remaining in the league, it doesn't look like the Lakers are going to see postseason action this year. They take on the Golden State Warriors (50-29) and Denver Nuggets (47-32) after Phoenix.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— "LeBron has turned into the ultimate solo act. He is Russell Westbrook without KD in OKC." @RealSkipBayless on LeBron's quest to win the scoring title "LeBron has turned into the ultimate solo act. He is Russell Westbrook without KD in OKC." — @RealSkipBayless on LeBron's quest to win the scoring title https://t.co/Myx94sSNtm LeBron realizes what a tarnish this will be on his legacy. To go from the favorite to missing the Play-In Tournament, are you kidding me? LeBron wants to take the focus off them missing the playoffs, so he's going all in to win the scoring title. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… LeBron realizes what a tarnish this will be on his legacy. To go from the favorite to missing the Play-In Tournament, are you kidding me? LeBron wants to take the focus off them missing the playoffs, so he's going all in to win the scoring title. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Malik Monk | F - Stanley Johnson | C - Dwight Howard.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Chris Paul and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

The Suns have been the most dominant team this season, and no team has even come close to them. They are the top team in the West and are a whopping seven games ahead of the second-place Memphis Grizzlies (55-23).

They are the only team in the NBA this season that will have a 60-win record. Moreover, the Suns can now grab their 63rd win of the season and set a new franchise record for wins. Their previous record was 62-20 set by their 1993 and 2005 teams, led by Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Steve Nash, respectively.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Chris Paul on being with the 2017-18 "I'd like to get a championship to go along with that."Chris Paul on being with the 2017-18 #Rockets that won a franchise record 65 games and these 2021-22 #Suns that tied the franchise's record at 62 with six games remaining. "I'd like to get a championship to go along with that."Chris Paul on being with the 2017-18 #Rockets that won a franchise record 65 games and these 2021-22 #Suns that tied the franchise's record at 62 with six games remaining. https://t.co/0XwRmDvxXp

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - April 5th, 2022

<Table>

The Suns are the clear favorites to win the game because they simply outmatch the Lakers at both ends of the floor. The Suns are third in the league in both offensive and defensive rating, whereas the Lakers are bottom in both categories.

Odds sourced from ....

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

LA Lakers

The Lakers are 11-27 on the road. LeBron James is leading the league in scoring with 30.3 points per game. The Lakers are on a six-game losing streak.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns are 31-8 at home this season. Chris Paul is averaging 11.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game since his return. The Suns have lost their last two games.

Lakers vs Suns Match Prediction

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns and LeBron James of the LA Lakers high five.

The Suns have defeated the Lakers in their last eight matchups in a row, including last year's playoffs and this season's preseason games as well. They are on pace to sweep the Purple and Gold this season and officially eliminate them from playoff contention.

The Lakers are 6-16 without LeBron James. The Suns are 8-4 without Devin Booker. Chris Paul averages five rebounds at home compared to 3.6 on the road.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Suns game?

The matchup between the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Arizona (AZ) and Spectrum SportsNet with national coverage on NBA TV. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Fans can tune in to the radio at KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN and ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S) to listen to the live commentary of the game.

Edited by Bhargav

