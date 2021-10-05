LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - October 6th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns will be eager to claim their first win of the 2021-22 NBA preseason when they lock horns on Wednesday at the Footprint Center. The Lakers are coming off a 97-123 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at home, while the Suns fell to the Sacramento Kings 106-117 on the road.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, October 6th, 2021; 6:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 7th; 3:30 AM IST).

Venue - Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers looked decent in their first preseason game of the season against the Brooklyn Nets in the first three quarters.

Malik Monk was the most impressive player for the LA Lakers. He scored a team-high 15 points on six of 12 shooting from the field, including three of six from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis looked sharp in his limited minutes on the court as he notched up six points on the night.

The Lakers looked a little slow to get off the blocks against the Nets, but they are expected to improve over the next few games.

The LA Lakers were without LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza. All their other stars, except Ariza (ankle injury), were given a rest. Head coach Frank Vogel hasn't disclosed any information on the availability of the aforementioned players against the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Talen Horton-Tucker

Talen Horton-Tucker in action during the Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers game.

Talen Horton-Tucker is coming into the 2021-22 NBA season with huge expectations. The Lakers signed him on a three-year $32 million extension, so it is time for him to repay the faith the franchise has shown in him. Horton-Tucker didn't have the best of outings against the Brooklyn Nets, so he'll look to amend that in this game.

He scored ten points on three-of-11 shooting against the Nets. THT will hope for a better showing as he aims to seal his place as a starter in the team. He is likely to play the most minutes in this game, which could be key for the LA Lakers's hopes against the Phoenix Suns.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn; G Malik Monk; F Talen Horton-Tucker; F Anthony Davis; C DeAndre Jordan.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns did not play at full strength against the Sacramento Kings in their opening preseason game. Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder all sat out.

Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton played 12 minutes apiece in their first game since the NBA Finals in July. The Suns had most of their reserves and young players playing the most minutes, though.

New signing Landry Shamet stood out with 13 points on the night. He shot five of 11 from the field. JaVale McGee, Elfrid Payton and Jalen Smith also registered at least ten points on the night.

The Phoenix Suns had a short offseason compared to the rest of their Western Conference rivals. They are likely to put minute restrictions on their key players for the rest of their preseason games. It remains to be seen if they opt to include the likes of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder against the LA Lakers.

Key Player - Landry Shamet

Landry Shamet in action during an NBA game

Landry Shamet's performance was one of the key talking points for the Phoenix Suns after their last game. The guard showcased his on-ball skills, which has given Phoenix an additional playmaker they could rely on next season. He could become the primary ball-handler in offense, which makes him a key player for Wednesday's contest.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Cameron Payne; G Landry Shamet; F Mikal Bridges; F Cameron Johnson; C Deandre Ayton.

Lakers vs Suns Match Prediction

The LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns are likely to give their reserves the most minutes in this game. This makes this clash an evenly contested matchup and difficult to predict. Considering how the two sides featured in their respective preseason openers, the Suns could emerge victorious by a slender margin.

It's still a preseason game at the end of the day, so a Lakers win cannot be ruled out.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Suns game?

The preseason game between the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns will be televised nationally on NBA TV and locally on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Arizona. Fans can also catch live action online via subscription to the NBA League Pass.

