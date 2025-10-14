LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 14, 2025

The LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns matchup is one of six NBA preseason games scheduled on Tuesday. This will be the second preseason meeting this year between these two Western Conference teams.
Back on October 4, the Suns blew out the Lakers 103-81 in their respective preseason debuts. Four Suns players scored in double figures, while Phoenix held LA to just 31.1% shooting from the field. The Lakers, then, are out to avenge their loss in their preseason curtain-opener.
LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game details and betting tips
The game between the Lakers and the Suns is scheduled to tip off at 10:00pm ET inside Mortgage Matchup Center. Fans can follow the game live on NBA League Pass.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Moneyline: Lakers (-211) vs Suns (+206)
Spread: Lakers (-4.5) vs Suns (+4.5)
Total: Lakers -116 (o224.5) vs Suns -116 (u224.5)
Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns preview
The Lakers picked up their first preseason win when they defeated the Golden State Warriors 126-116 on Sunday. Austin Reaves had 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field in this winning effort.
The Suns are coming off a 111-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. This was the second of two preseason games between the Suns and the Nets in Macau. Devin Booker had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in this game.
LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineups
Lakers
PG: Luka Doncic | SG: Austin Reaves | SF: Rui Hachimura | PF: Jarred Vanderbilt | C: Deandre Ayton
Suns
PG: Grayson Allen | SG: Devin Booker | SF: Dillon Brooks | PF: Ryan Dunn | C: Oso Ighodaro
LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns prediction
The Lakers are projected to win this preseason rematch. This week, Lakers head coach JJ Redick confirmed that Luka Doncic will be suiting up after missing the team's first three preseason games. Doncic's presence is expected to make a difference as the Lakers contend with a Suns squad led by Booker.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.