LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers visit the Moda Center to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Both teams are playing on the second night of a back-to-back and are coming off heartbreaking losses. They are facing each other for the fourth time this season with the Lakers winning the previous two matchups. The Trail Blazers will try to even out the season series in this game.

The Lakers are coming off a heartbreaking blowout loss at home to the reigning champions, Milwaukee Bucks. They are now 26-29 as the 9th seed in the West. Several trade rumors are popping up, specifically around Russell Westbrook, who now doesn't even play in the team's closing lineup. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 49 points, 12 assists and 14 rebounds, but it wasn't enough because Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 44 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists while shooting 85% from the field.

The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are entering a rebuild. They traded away CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans and Norman Powell to the LA Clippers. They have lost eight of their last nine games and are now down to 21-34 as the 11th seed in the West. Three of those losses were against rebuilding teams like the OKC Thunder (twice) and Orlando Magic.

Damian Lillard is still out of the lineup and even if he returns later in the season, they have little to no hope of making the playoffs.

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers on the bench

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both listed as probable to play last night due to knee and wrist injuries, respectively, but laced up for the game. The Lakers are monitoring the two stars on a day-to-day basis and considering that this game is the second night of a back-to-back, they are expected to rest against a bottom-table team like the Trail Blazers.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Probable Left Knee Soreness/Effusion Anthony Davis Probable Right Wrist Soreness Dwight Howard Questionable Back Injury Carmelo Anthony Out Hamstring Injury Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise - Recovery Sekou Doumbouya Out G-League - Two-way Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way

Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony and Kendrick Nunn are out due to hamstring injuries and knee bone bruise, respectively. Dwight Howard is questionable due to a back injury.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers on the bench

The Trail Blazers have acquired a plethora of new players after completing trades around CJ McCollum and Norman Powell. Eric Bledsoe and Keon Johnson are both sidelined due to an Achilles injury and a sprained ankle, respectively. Justise Winslow is available.

Players like Tomas Satoranksy, Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada are all new additions to the roster. None of these players are expected to see the floor for the Trail Blazers for this game.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Damian Lillard Out Core Muscle Recovery Nassir Little Out Left Shoulder Surgery Cody Zeller Out Waived/Not With Team Eric Bledsoe Out Left Achilles Tendon Injury Keon Johnson Out Right Ankle Sprain Tomas Satoransky Out - Nickeil Alexander-Walker Out - Josh Hart Out - Didi Louzada Out -

Additionally, Nassir Little and Damian Lillard are still out with their respective long-term injury recoveries. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported that the team is waiving Cody Zeller.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The Lakers will likely deploy the lineup from their last game if they don't intend to rest James and Davis. Russell Westbrook will start as the point guard as usual and Malik Monk will join him in the backcourt. Trevor Ariza will play the small forward role and LeBron James will play as the power forward. Anthony Davis is expected to start as the center if he plays. If James and Davis don't lace up, then Stanley Johnson and Avery Bradley will likely fill the roster spots. Austin Reaves and Talen Horton-Tucker will get the most minutes off the bench.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers will also likely deploy their lineup from last night. Anfernee Simons will start as the point guard and Ben McLemore will join him in the backcourt. CJ Elleby will play the small forward role for this game and Justise Winslow will start as the power forward. Jusuf Nurkic should retain his usual center role. Trendon Watford and Dennis Smith Jr. should get the most playing time in the second unit.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Trevor Ariza | F - LeBron James | C - Anthony Davis.

Portland Trail Blazers

G - Anfernee Simons | G - Ben McLemore | F - CJ Elleby | F - Justise Winslow | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

