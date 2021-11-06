LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers make a short road trip to the Moda Center on Saturday to face the Portland Trail Blazers before going on a five-game homestand. The Lakers are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, while the Blazers snapped their three-game losing streak with a win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers suffered another defeat at the hands of the Thunder, this time at Staples Center. The 18-time NBA champions blew a 19-point lead as Oklahoma City gets the win 107-104. It was the second time in a week that the Lakers blew a big lead against the Thunder and lost.

Meanwhile, the Blazers ended their three-game losing streak after a 110-106 victory against the Pacers on Friday. They host the LA Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back before going on a short three-game road trip.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers have a long list of players on their injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. There are four players listed as out, one questionable and one probable. Dwight Howard is listed as probable due to a stiff neck. He played just eight minutes in the loss to the OKC Thunder.

Anthony Davis, who hurt his hand against the Thunder, is listed as questionable due to a sprained right thumb. Davis told reporters after the game that his thumb was fine, but the Lakers are surely going to be cautious with him due to his injury history.

Meanwhile, the four players listed as out are LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn. James has been ruled out for a week because of an abdominal strain, while Ariza and Horton-Tucker are still recovering from surgery. Nunn has been nursing a bone bruise in his right knee since the start of the season.

Player Status Reason Trevor Ariza Out Right Ankle Surgery Anthony Davis Questionable Right Thumb Sprain Talen Horton-Tucker Out Right Thumb Surgery Dwight Howard Probable Neck Stiffness LeBron James Out Abdominal Strain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Injury

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers are healthy going into the matchup against the LA Lakers on Saturday. The Blazers have no players on their injury report and they suffered no injuries against the Indiana Pacers last game.

However, the Blazers will have to deal with a different problem heading into Saturday's game. Blazers owner Jody Allen has launched an investigation into team president and general manager Neil Olshey for alleged workplace misconduct.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Olshey is being investigated for allegedly creating a toxic and hostile work environment for Blazers employees.

Some of the allegations include the use of bullying tactics such as intimidation and profanity-laden rants. It's not a good look for the NBA since they also started investigating Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for creating a toxic, racist and misogynistic workplace.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

If the LA Lakers are going to be without Anthony Davis against the Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony is expected to start in his place. Anthony, who played for Portland the past two seasons, is having a good start to the season as the Lakers' sixth man.

DeAndre Jordan has been the team's starting center since the season started, while Avery Bradley is expected to be a starter again. Kent Bazemore slides in as the small forward in place of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook is the team's starting point guard.

The LA Lakers will really have to play a very small ball rotation against the Blazers if Davis and Dwight Howard cannot suit up. They have Rajon Rondo, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Wayne Ellington off the bench, all of whom are guards.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to use the same starting lineup against the LA Lakers. The struggling Damian Lillard is the point guard, alongside CJ McCollum at shooting guard. It has been a difficult start to the season for Lillard, who scored just four points in the win over the Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, Jusuf Nurkic will be the team's big man in the center position, while Normal Powell and Robert Covington complete the frontcourt. Off the bench, the Blazers have players like Anfernee Simons, Larry Nance Jr., Nassir Little, Cody Zeller and Tony Snell.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - Kent Bazemore | Power Forward - Carmelo Anthony | Center - DeAndre Jordan

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic

Edited by Parimal Dagdee