LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

The LA Lakers play their final game of the 2024-25 season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Lakers have done well to capture the third seed (50-31) in a tightly contested Western Conference. They’ve been in good form in the final stretch of the season, winning seven of their last 10 games.
Meanwhile, it has been a tough season for the Trail Blazers, who are 12th in the West. They have lost two in a row and have a 3-7 record over their last 10 games.
Furthermore, Portland has lost all three of its games against the Lakers this season. Both teams are dealing with significant absences on Sunday, so the Trail Blazers could avoid getting swept.
LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports for April 13
LA Lakers injury report
The Lakers will be making many adjustments, as they have all their starters on their injury report. LeBron James (groin), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Rui Hachimura (patellar tendinopathy) and Austin Reaves (ankle) are out.
Furthermore, Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Jaxson Hayes (hand) are listed as questionable.
Portland Trail Blazers injury report
The Trail Blazers will also make a ton of changes, with eight players on their injury report. DeAndre Ayton (calf), Jerami Grant (knee), Scoot Henderson (concussion protocol), Bryce McGowens (rib), Anfernee Simons (forearm) and Robert Williams III (knee) are out against the Lakers.
Shaedon Sharpe (knee) is questionable, while Deni Avdija (knee) is listed as doubtful.
LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 13
LA Lakers starting lineup and depth charts
The Lakers are expected to start Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, Jordan Goodwin, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes.
Portland Trail Blazers starting lineup and depth charts
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to start Dalano Banton, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Kris Murray and Donovan Clingan.
