LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Apr 13, 2025 10:47 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 13 (Credits: Imagn)

The LA Lakers play their final game of the 2024-25 season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Lakers have done well to capture the third seed (50-31) in a tightly contested Western Conference. They’ve been in good form in the final stretch of the season, winning seven of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, it has been a tough season for the Trail Blazers, who are 12th in the West. They have lost two in a row and have a 3-7 record over their last 10 games.

Furthermore, Portland has lost all three of its games against the Lakers this season. Both teams are dealing with significant absences on Sunday, so the Trail Blazers could avoid getting swept.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports for April 13

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers will be making many adjustments, as they have all their starters on their injury report. Luka Doncic (quad), LeBron James (groin), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Rui Hachimura (patellar tendinopathy), Maxi Kleber (foot) and Austin Reaves (ankle) are out.

Furthermore, Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Jaxson Hayes (hand) are listed as questionable.

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

The Trail Blazers will also make a ton of changes, with eight players on their injury report. DeAndre Ayton (calf), Jerami Grant (knee), Scoot Henderson (concussion protocol), Bryce McGowens (rib), Anfernee Simons (forearm) and Robert Williams III (knee) are out against the Lakers.

Shaedon Sharpe (knee) is questionable, while Deni Avdija (knee) is listed as doubtful.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 13

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth charts

The Lakers are expected to start Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, Jordan Goodwin, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Gabe Vincent

Dalton Knecht

Jordan Goodwin

Jarred Vanderbilt

Jaxson Hayes

Shake Milton



Markieff Morris

Trey Jemison III

Jaylen Sims




Christian Koloko

Portland Trail Blazers starting lineup and depth charts

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to start Dalano Banton, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Kris Murray and Donovan Clingan.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Dalano Banton

Shaedon Sharpe

Toumani Camara

Kris Murray

Donovan Clingan

Rayan Rupert


Matisse Thybulle

Jabari Walker

Duop Reath






Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

