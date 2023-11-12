LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and betting tips | November 12, 2023

The LA Lakers snapped their three-game losing streak by getting the better of the Phoenix Suns in the 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament. On Sunday (Nov. 12), they host the Portland Trail Blazers at the Crypto.com Arena and will hope to build on the momentum that injury-riddled outfit has sorely missed in the last few games.

The host's injury woes are far from over with Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen-Hood Schifino, and Gabe Vincent all ruled out with injuries. LeBron James is listed as questionable and is likely to miss the game against the Blazers, while Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes are listed as probable for the clash.

The new-look Blazers have struggled this season and are placed 11th in the West with a 3-5 run. Like the Purple and Gold, they have some of their best names sidelined with injuries. Promising rookie Scoot Henderson is out, as is Anfernee Simons. The team will also be without Robert Williams III, who is set to undergo a season-ending surgery. Malcolm Brogdon and Ish Wainright are ruled out of Sunday's matchup as well.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Team: LA Lakers (4-5) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-5)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023 | 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview

The Blazers are struggling and the extensive injury list doesn't help their case when they are playing against a side that's looking to make sure that they are in the top five and consolidate. The team has also had its share of challenges with offense. They have the lowest offensive rating in the league, and again, it could rightly be attributed to their scores due to injuries.

LA will now look to prop up a win against a depleted Blazers outfit. Even if LeBron James is sidelined for the clash, they have plenty of firepower in Davis, D'Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves to walk away with a win. Rui Hachimura's return from injury and Cam Reddish finding his groove comes as good news for the Purple and Gold.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted starting lineups

Should James sit out, expect one change in the starting five. D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Cam Reddish, Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis will likely be the starting unit.

The Blazers will make some changes to their starters from their last game against the Sacramento Kings. With Brogdon out, Skylar Mavs will take point guard duties. Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle, and Deandre Ayton round up the rest of the starters.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Betting tips

Jerami Grant is the best player for the Blazers so far and has an o/u of 25.5 with -110 for over and -125 for under.

He is followed by Sharpe who comes in with 21.5 and has got -115 and -110 under. For the Lakers, Davis comes in at +450 for the first field goal scorer.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction

The LA Lakers are favorites to take the win, but expect a stern fight from the Blazers who still have Grant and Deandre Ayton wanting to make a statement. If LA's bench can outplay that of Portland's, the former can chalk up another win and hit the .500 mark again. Expect the Lakers to take this contest.