LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will take on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center tonight, as they aim to bounce back from a crushing defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks. With 30-18 for the season, the Lakers are fourth in the West, while the Kings are languishing in the bottom half with a 22-26 record.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report

LA Lakers

4-time NBA champion LeBron James continues to miss games due to an ankle injury, while recent acquisition Andre Drummond is out with a toe issue. Jared Dudley and Anthony Davis are out indefinitely with knee and calf problems respectively. Swingman Wesley Matthews won't feature in tonight's clash because of an ankle injury.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will be without front-court duo of Marvin Bagley III and Hassan Whiteside for tonight's game. Bagley is out with a hand injury that will see him return in mid-April, and Whiteside won't be able to participate due to a knee problem.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Dennis Schroder will continue to play in point guard position in LeBron James' absence, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope slotting in beside him at shooting guard. Kyle Kuzma has tallied 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game so far, and he will start at the 3 for the reigning champions.

Marcus Morris will start the game at power forward. Marc Gasol is also expected to retain his place in the starting 5, following Andre Drummond's injury. Montrezl Harrell has been a key part of the rotation, putting up 15 points and 6.8 rebounds off the bench.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will start the game with the backcourt duo of De'Aaron Fox and rookie Tyrese Haliburton. Sharpshooter Buddy Hield will be at small forward, while Harrison Barnes, who is having a terrific season (15 points and 7 rebounds per game), will occupy the power forward position.

Starting center Richaun Holmes has been quite effective this season, putting up 14.4 points and 9 rebounds per match in the 2020/21 NBA campaign.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder, Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma, Power Forward - Marcus Morris, Center - Montrezl Harrell

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox, Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton, Small Forward - Buddy Hield, Power Forward - Harrison Barnes, Center - Richaun Holmes

