LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will head to Sacramento to face the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday. The match will be available for viewing on NBCSCA, Spectrum SportsNet and NBA League Pass.

The Lakers have been vastly disappointing this season. The way they built a super team led the league to believe they would sweep the regular season. Until now, though, the LA Lakers have mostly flattered to deceive.

Russell Westbrook is averaging the lowest points per game since his sophomore season. Meanwhile, LeBron James has spent most of the campaign so far on the sidelines. He has missed 11 of the team's 22 games for the Lakers, who are only 11-11 on the season.

The Sacramento Kings are 8-13 and stand 11th in the league, four spots behind the Lakers. In their previous matchup with Frank Vogel's squad, the Kings forced the team from LA to triple OT before besting them 141-137.

It will be interesting to see how the De'Aaron Fox-led Kings fare against LeBron and co on Tuesday night.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers have a long list of injured players going into Tuesday. Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the two best scorers in the team, are part of the list.

Davis suffered a head contusion before the game against the Detroit Pistons. However, he ended up playing over 37 minutes. He has again been listed as probable due to the same injury. But there is a high probability he will end up playing.

LeBron History 🏀 @bronhistory 18 years ago today, LeBron became the youngest player in history to score 30 points in an NBA game.



Last night, 18 years later, he scored the same exact number of points. 18 years ago today, LeBron became the youngest player in history to score 30 points in an NBA game. Last night, 18 years later, he scored the same exact number of points. https://t.co/DD9curWkYK

Meanwhile, LeBron James has been marked as questionable, due to his abdominal injury for several games now. He has played through that since his return against the Boston Celtics.

Avery Bradley has also been marked as questionable. Furthermore, Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza will continue to be sidelined when the team travels to play the Sacramento Kings.

Player Name Status Reason Anthony Davis Probable Head contusion LeBron James Questionable Strained rectus abdominis Avery Bradley Questionable Sore right hand Trevor Ariza Out Right ankle injury Kendrick Nunn Out Right knee bone bruise

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Kings are without a player specifically listed as out in their official injury report for this game. They have, however, named Harrison Barnes as doubtful while Maurice Harkless is questionable against the LA Lakers.

Barnes, who's missed the last two games due to a sprained right foot, will most likely be sidelined again on Tuesday. Harkless, meanwhile, has missed only the last game, and could make a return to the court, depending on his status leading up to the game.

Player Name Status Reason Harrison Barnes Doubtful Sprained right foot Maurice Harkless Questionable Sore left knee

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Anthony Davis could reprise his role as the team's go-to power forward. He will likely start alongside DeAndre Jordan up front. If LeBron James is deemed unfit to play, Talen Horton-Tucker could join AD and Jordan in the frontcourt. Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk should start in the backcourt.

Sacramento Kings

Richaun Holmes, who missed the last three games due to a non-COVID related injury, has not been mentioned in the injury list. That means it is highly likely he could return to the lineup tonight as the team's center.

Meanwhile, Buddy Hield will likely start in place of Harrison Barnes, while Chimezie Metu starts in place of Maurice Harkless. De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton should continue as Sacramento's starting guards.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Malik Monk | Small Forward - Talen Horton-Tucker | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Jordan.

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Buddy Hield | Power Forward - Chimezie Metu | Center - Richaun Holmes.

Edited by Bhargav