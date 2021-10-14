LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 14th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings will lock horns with each other at the Golden 1 Center in their last game of the 2021-22 NBA preseason on Thursday (October 14).

The Lakers are winless in the five games they have played so far. Frank Vogel doesn't have a full-strength lineup to work with yet, as multiple key players have sustained injuries recently.

Nevertheless, the team is aware that they will take time to find their rhythm. The Lakers showed flashes of their potential during their 99-111 loss against the Golden State Warriors in their previous game. They will be hoping to put up a better showing against Sacramento.

Meanwhile, the Kings have been one of the most impressive teams in the preseason. They enter Thursday's contest on the back of three consecutive wins. A win at home against LA would see them head into the regular season undefeated. Sacramento emerged victorious against the Portland Trail Blazers by a margin of 107-93 in their previous outing.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Talen Horton-Tucker #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action

The LA Lakers will continue to be without several key rotation players. That includes Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn.

Ariza (ankle) and Horton-Tucker (thumb) will be out for at least eight weeks each after undergoing surgery to recover from their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Monk suffered a groin injury and Nunn is out because of an ankle sprain. Frank Vogel is hopeful the duo will return on the opening night of the regular season.

Ellington sustained a grade 1 hamstring injury. As of now, there is no timetable available for his return.

Player Name Status Reason Trevor Ariza Out Ankle surgery Talen Horton-Tucker Out Thumb surgery Malik Monk Out Groin strain Kendrick Nunn Out Ankle sprain Wayne Ellington Out Hamstring

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings have listed only Marvin Bagley III on their injury report. The forward is in doubt to face the LA Lakers due to right knee soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Marvin Bagley III Questionable Knee soreness

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are likely to deploy the same starting lineup against the Sacramento Kings they did in their previous game.

Russell Westbrook and Kent Bazemore will likely start as guards, while LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis will complete the rest of the lineup. Frank Vogel mentioned Westbrook, James and Davis will play significant minutes in their final preseason game.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Lakers Big 3 will play "significant minutes" in the preseason finale, says Frank Vogel. Lakers Big 3 will play "significant minutes" in the preseason finale, says Frank Vogel.

Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo, DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard and Austin Reaves will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings in action during a preseason game against the LA Clippers

The Sacramento Kings are expected to play all their players in rotation for the game against the LA Lakers.

James Ham @James_HamNBCS According to Luke Walton, the Kings have a full roster of healthy players heading into tomorrow’s preseason finale. He wants to give the core plenty of time, including some fourth quarter minutes. According to Luke Walton, the Kings have a full roster of healthy players heading into tomorrow’s preseason finale. He wants to give the core plenty of time, including some fourth quarter minutes.

De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton could start as guards, while Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Davion Mitchell, Tristan Thompson, Terence Davis and Chimezie Metu are likely to play most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

nt Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Wayne Ellington | Small Forward - Kent Bazemore | Power Forward - LeBron James | Center - Anthony Davis.

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Marvin Bagley III | Center -Richaun Holmes.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra