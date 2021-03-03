LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with the short-handed LA Lakers looking to return to their winning ways against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday.

The reigning champions have hit a rough patch, with the team struggling to consistently win games, approaching the halfway mark of the season. The Purple and Gold, already reeling from Anthony Davis' absence, now face a stiff challenge with LeBron James reportedly sitting this one out.

Frank Vogel will have his hands full as the LA Lakers have already lost six of their last nine games and can't afford to lose one against the slumping Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have won just one of their last 11 games and are coming off a 126-127 reverse against the Charlotte Hornets.

Lakers vs Kings Injury updates

LeBron James has finally accepted sitting one out for load management reasons this season. That may be the right call for King James, who is in his 18th season this campaign.

The 36-year-old will get an extra day for resting up before he takes to the court in Atlanta for the 2021 All-Star game. However, Anthony Davis remains out for an extended period due to a calf/Achilles injury.

Lakers’ LeBron James will sit out his first game of the season on Wednesday at the Sacramento Kings on the back-to-back, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The absence won’t impact his All-Star Game appearance Sunday in Atlanta. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2021

The LA Lakers played their previous game without Kyle Kuzma (heel) and Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols). While Gasol has been ruled out for this contest, the LA Lakers will hope to see Kuzma return to floor duties and close out the first half of the season with a win.

The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, are also facing worrisome injury concerns. Luke Walton's side could be without the services of Buddy Hield after the sharpshooter tweaked his right ankle in the Hornets game. He has been listed as questionable for the LA Lakers game.

However, rookie Tyrese Haliburton (calf), Jabari Parker and Hassan Whiteside (both COVID-19 protocols) will be on the sidelines for this game.

Multiple players injured or unavailable on both sides could result in a rather exciting and even matchup.

Lakers vs Kings Predicted Lineups

The LA Lakers will need their entire cast to step up to the plate and produce an all-around performance to take the win against the slumping Sacramento Kings.

Frank Vogel could send out Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to start things off in the backcourt. Both players struggled in the loss to the Suns in their previous outing and could be determined to come back with a bang.

With James sitting this game out, Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma could feature as the two forwards on the wing. Coming in at the anchor position should be Montrezl Harrell, who'll replace Marc Gasol on the night.

Harrell has been struggling to make an impact in recent games and is due for a monster performance. If he produces one against the Sacramento Kings, the LA Lakers could fancy ending the first half of the season on a positive note.

Too Tuff 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/jY7xNbqEdo — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings will aim to break out of their slump against the injury-depleted LA Lakers.

Coach Walton will hope De'Aaron Fox will fare better than he did against the Hornets. Despite generating high-volume offense in that game, Fox missed key free throws down the stretch that proved costly for his side.

Fox should join Cory Joseph in the backcourt to start things off for the Sacramento King in this game. Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III are expected to resume their roles on the wings as the two forwards.

Barnes is coming off a 28-point outing in an extended 42 minutes from the floor in the Hornets game, while Bagley produced 24 points in the same match.

Richaun Holmes should roll out as the primary center for the Sacramento Kings, where he'll aim to capitalize on his size advantage against his LA Lakers counterpart, Montrezl Harrell.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F Markieff Morris, F Kyle Kuzma, C Montrezl Harrell.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Cory Joseph, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes.