LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Preseason Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 17, 2025

The LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings revive their rivalry in Friday's 2025 NBA preseason finale. The Lakers are 1-4 in their first five games after being unable to put their rotation players on the floor together in any of their previous five outings. They lost 121-94 in Wednesday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Lakers started well, unlike their other games. Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes were excellent in leading their charge. Vincent had 22 points, including 19 in the first five minutes.
Meanwhile, Hachimura added 19 on 50.0% shooting, which turned out to be his best preseason game. Hayes had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lakers' two-way and non-standard contract players lost the contest in the fourth after managing only seven points in the final 12 minutes, while conceding 37.
On the other hand, the Kings are 0-3 this preseason. Their latest loss came against the LA Clippers on Wednesday. Most of their starters disappointed in the 109-91 lopsided result. Zach LaVine was the only bright spot with his excellent two-way play. He had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 14 rebounds, but he exited the game with a hamstring issue.
LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Reports
LA Lakers injury report
The Lakers will be without LeBron James, Maxi Kleber, Adou Thiero, Chris Manon and Bronny James. LeBron is out with sciatica, Kleber has a quad injury, Thiero is recovering from a knee issue, Manon has a grade 2 ankle sprain and Bronny is sidelined with an ankle injury.
Sacramento Kings injury report
The Kings have ruled out Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray. Monk is dealing with an illness, Sabonis has a hamstring injury and Murray is recovering from a thumb injury.
DeMar DeRozan is probable, citing a groin injury.
LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Preseason Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart
The Lakers could start Austin Reaves at shooting guard, with the trio of Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton in the frontcourt.
Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart
The Kings could stick to their usual starters except for Domantas Sabonis. Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis will be the guards, while Zach LaVine will be at small forward, DeMar DeRozan at power forward and Dario Saric at center.
