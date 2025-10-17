LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Preseason Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 17, 2025

The LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings revive their rivalry in Friday's 2025 NBA preseason finale. The Lakers are 1-4 in their first five games after being unable to put their rotation players on the floor together in any of their previous five outings. They lost 121-94 in Wednesday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Ad

The Lakers started well, unlike their other games. Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes were excellent in leading their charge. Vincent had 22 points, including 19 in the first five minutes.

Meanwhile, Hachimura added 19 on 50.0% shooting, which turned out to be his best preseason game. Hayes had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers' two-way and non-standard contract players lost the contest in the fourth after managing only seven points in the final 12 minutes, while conceding 37.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On the other hand, the Kings are 0-3 this preseason. Their latest loss came against the LA Clippers on Wednesday. Most of their starters disappointed in the 109-91 lopsided result. Zach LaVine was the only bright spot with his excellent two-way play. He had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 14 rebounds, but he exited the game with a hamstring issue.

LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Reports

LA Lakers injury report

Ad

The Lakers will be without LeBron James, Maxi Kleber, Adou Thiero, Chris Manon and Bronny James. LeBron is out with sciatica, Kleber has a quad injury, Thiero is recovering from a knee issue, Manon has a grade 2 ankle sprain and Bronny is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Kings have ruled out Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray. Monk is dealing with an illness, Sabonis has a hamstring injury and Murray is recovering from a thumb injury.

Ad

DeMar DeRozan is probable, citing a groin injury.

LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Preseason Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers could start Luka Doncic at point guard, Austin Reaves at shooting guard, with the trio of Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton in the frontcourt.

PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent RJ Davis SG Austin Reaves Dalton Knecht Nick Smith Jr. SF Jarred Vanderbilt Marcus Smart PF Rui Hachimura Jake LaRavia C Deandre Ayton Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko

Ad

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart

The Kings could stick to their usual starters except for Domantas Sabonis. Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis will be the guards, while Zach LaVine will be at small forward, DeMar DeRozan at power forward and Dario Saric at center.

PG Dennis Schroder Russell Westbrook Nique Clifford SG Keon Ellis Devin Carter SF Zach LaVine Doug McDermott PF DeMar DeRozan* Isaac Jones Daeqwon Plowden C Dario Saric Drew Eubanks Maxime Raynaud

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More