LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips and predictions | December 15, 2023

The LA Lakers will look to close out their three-game road trip with a series win over the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Arena on Friday (Dec. 15). After a close loss to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week, LA bounced back with a 122-119 win over San Antonio with Anthony Davis chalking up a dominant performance.

With the Lakers probably resting LeBron James for a second consecutive game, the onus will be on the center again to help record another win and head home with a 2-1 away run.

The Spurs continue to be in freefall with their last win coming on Nov. 2 against the Phoenix Suns. Despite Victor Wembanyama's consistency, the rest of the roster has been inconsistent and their lack of experience has seen them drop their last 18 games, and are just above the Detroit Pistons who are on a 21-game losing streak.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: LA Lakers (15-10) vs San Antonio Spurs (3-20)

Date and time: December 15, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

The Lakers may have been winning games, but their health continues to be a concern. Ahead of the matchup on Friday, they listed Taurean Prince (left knee soreness) and LeBron James (calf) as questionable.

Gabe Vincent (knee) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) are ruled out of the contest. Anthony Davis (groin/hip) and Jarred Vanderbilt (back) are listed as probable for the game.

Much of the wins for LA depend on their defense. The likes of Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, and Austin Reaves have been doing the job for the visitors, but the side will be severely hampered on their offense without either James or Davis.

The Spurs just need a win, and it doesn't matter how it comes. Unlike LA, they have health on their side. Their defense has been their bane, as Victor Wembanyama's 19.3 points per game hasn't been enough for them on the scoring front.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted starting lineups

Expect some changes to ring in for the Lakers in this contest. D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, and Anthony Davis might be the starting five for LA.

The Spurs will field the same unit from the last game. Malaki Branham, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Victor Wembanyama will most likely be their starters.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips

Despite being listed as questionable, LeBron James comes into the matchup with an o/u of 27.5 (-110 over and -115 under). The Spurs have Wembanyama at 20.5 with -115 over and +100 under.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

Assuming James indeed does play the contest, then the Spurs will have to be prepared for another loss. With just three wins, another victory has been elusive and LA will look to get back to their next home against the NY Knicks on the back of a win. Expect this to go the visitors' way.