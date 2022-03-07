LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers are traveling to San Antonio to take on the San Antonio Spurs as two Western Conference heavyweights having underwhelming seasons are ready to take on one another.

The Lakers are coming into this game with a 28-35 record as they continue to hover around the .500 mark for the season. For all their championship aspirations, the Lakers have struggled immensely on the court and are in desperate need of good results. They have lost seven of their last ten games and are 9-19 on the road this season as they come into this game hoping to build on their incredible win over the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are currently 12th in the highly competitive Western Conference this season with a record that reads 24 wins and 40 losses. They have won six of their last 10 games but are currently on a four-game winning streak coming into this game against the Lakers. They are 11-19 at home this season and will need a strong performance to beat LeBron James and company.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Carmelo Anthony of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Austin Reaves

Anthony Davis continues to miss time for the Lakers as he is still nursing an ankle injury. Kendrick Nunn will also miss this matchup due to a bone bruise as he is yet to play a single minute this season. Talen Horton-Tucker is also listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Players Status Reasons Talen Horton-Tucker Questionable Ankle Anthony Davis Out Knee Kendrick Nunn Out Knee

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Lonnie Walker IV of the Spurs can't quite reach a ball headed out of bounds

The Spurs are coming into this game with the likes of Dejounte Murray and Devin Vassell being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to calf and groin injuries respectively. Keita Bates-Diop is also questionable for this game due to a back injury.

Players Status Reasons Dejounte Murray Questionable Calf Keita Bates-Diop Questionable Back Devin Vassell Questionable Groin

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Austin Reeves are all set to man the backcourt for the Lakers, with LeBron James and Trevor Ariza set to start in the frontcourt. Dwight Howard will start at center.

San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones and Lonnie Walker IV will start as the backcourt for the Spurs if Murray and Vassell are ruled out for the game. Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson will start as the frontcourt and center will be Jakob Poeltl.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook; Shooting Guard - Austin Reeves; Small Forward - Trevor Ariza; Power Forward - LeBron James; Center - Dwight Howard

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Lonnie Walker IV, Shooting Guard - Tre Jones, Small Foward - Doug McDermott, Power Foward - Keldon Johnson, Center - Jakob Poeltl

Also Check Out: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? LA Lakers San Antonio Spurs 0 votes so far