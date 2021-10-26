LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will take on the San Antonio Spurs in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at AT&T Center on Tuesday.

The Lakers bagged their first win of the season in their previous outing against the Memphis Grizzlies. Carmelo Anthony led the charge with 28 points on 10-of-15 field-goal shooting as his side won the tie 121-118. The team will be eager to win their first road game of the season when they visit San Antonio next.

The Spurs, on the other hand, are coming off two consecutive losses. They were defeated by the defending NBA champs, the Milwaukee Bucks, in their previous game. Doug McDermott produced a 25-point outing, but his effort went in vain as Gregg Popovich's side lost 121-111.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers will be without several players for the game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Trevor Ariza (ankle), Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb), Wayne Ellington (Grade I hamstring injury) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are yet to make their season debuts. They are ruled out for a long time.

Meanwhile, star man LeBron James is the latest name to be included in the Lakers' injury report. The 36-year old suffered an ankle injury in the previous game and is listed as probable. His inclusion in the lineup will likely be a game-time decision.

Player Name Status Reason Trevor Ariza Out Ankle surgery Talen Horton-Tucker Out Thumb surgery Wayne Ellington Out Grade I hamstring injury Kendrick Nunn Out Knee injury LeBron James Out Ankle soreness

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs have listed two players on their injury report: Zach Collins and Devontae Cacok.

Collins has been a long-term absentee as he is recovering from a foot injury. Meanwhile, Cacok is day-to-day and is yet to make his debut. His absence is not injury-related.

Player Name Status Reason Zach Collins Out Foot injury recovery Devontae Cacok Day-to-day Personal

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are likely to deploy the same starting lineup that they have used so far in the 2021-22 NBA season unless LeBron James is not cleared to play.

Russell Westbrook and Kent Bazemore will likely start as guards, while LeBron James, Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan will complete the rest of the lineup. Carmelo Anthony is likely to start if James is unavailable.

Meanwhile, Malik Monk, Rajon Rondo and Austin Reaves could play the most minutes off the bench.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are unlikely to make changes to their rotation.

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White are expected to start in the backcourt, while Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl will complete the rest of the lineup.

Bryn Forbes, Lonnie Walker and Devin Vassell are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Jordan

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott| Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl

