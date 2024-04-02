LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors Injury Reports for April 2 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The LA Lakers visit Scotiabank Arena amid a six-game road trip to face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The Lakers have gone 6-1 in their past seven games, including 3-1 on the road. Meanwhile, the Raptors are in a freefall with a league-high 11-game losing streak. They have won just once in 16 games.

The Lakers also hold the season series advantage 1-0 after claiming a 132-131 win when the teams last met on Jan. 9. The game created quite a lot of controversy as LA got 36 free throws while Toronto had 13. Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic made the headlines after ripping officials for the disparity.

It was a close contest thoroughly, but the Lakers edged ahead behind Anthony Davis' 41 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and LeBron James' 22 points and 12 assists. Five other Lakers also scored in double-digits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Raptors look even more different now than they did after the departure of Pascal Siakam, Dennis Schroder and multiple other veterans at the trade deadline. They are the underdogs despite homecourt advantage due to a multitude of factors.

LA Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Reports for Apr. 2

The injury reports for both teams are stacked, but the Raptors seem to be hit worse with absences of multiple starts. That's among the many factors contributing to the Lakers getting the nod as the undisputed favorites to win.

Here's a look at the injury reports for both teams:

LA Lakers injury report:

The Lakers enter another game with a lengthy injury report with seven players on it. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are questionable with knee and ankle injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, Jaxson Hayes is probable with a left calf contusion.

Cam Reddish will miss the contest, citing personal reasons, while Gabe Vincent, who returned last game, will be out again with knee injury recovery.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood are the other absentees ruled out with back, foot and knee ailments, respectively.

Here's a look at the LA Lakers' injury report:

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Left knee hyperextension Jaxson Hayes Probable Left calf contusion Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Lumbar disc surgery LeBron James Questionable Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Cam Reddish Out Personal reasons Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right mid-foot sprain Gabe Vincent Out Left knee injury recovery Christian Wood Out Left knee surgery

Toronto Raptors injury report:

The Raptors injury situation is slightly worse than the Lakers. They have nine players on the injury report, with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley probable, citing game conditioning.

Meanwhile, Ochai Agbaji (hip), Scottie Barnes (hand fracture), Chris Boucher (knee), D.J. Carton (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (hand), Jontay Porter (personal) and Gary Trent Jr. (rest) are ruled out.

Here's a look at the Toronto Raptors' injury report:

Player Status Injury Ochai Agbaji Out Right hip contusion Scottie Barnes Out Left-hand fracture RJ Barrett probable Return to competition conditioning Chris Boucher Out Right partial MCL tear D.J. Carton Out Right ankle sprain Jakob Poeltl Out Left hand torn ligament Jontay Porter Out Personal reasons Immanuel Quickley Out Return to competition conditioning Gary Trent Jr. Out Rest