LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024

The LA Lakers head to the Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Raptors as they continue their road trip down the East Coast. A win on Tuesday (Apr. 2) will see the Purple and Gold tie with the Sacramento Kings, who will be playing the LA Clippers at home.

The Lakers were on a five-game winning streak that was broken after their loss to the Indiana Pacers last week. But they bounced back with a 116-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets, riding on LeBron James' 40-point masterclass. On paper, LA is a cinch to win against Toronto, who will be without some of their starters and have lost 13 games on the trot.

The Lakers lead the Raptors 32-22 in their 54 head-to-head regular season matchups. Both teams met in January this season and the Lakers propped up close 132-131 win. Back then Pascal Siakam was still with the Raptors and the new-look side, comprising RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley proved to be a handful, but couldn't get past Anthony Davis' monster 41-point outing coupled with 11 rebounds and six assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors prediction, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The Lakers and the Raptors tip off at 7 pm ET. The matchup can be watched on TSN and Spectrum SportsNet. Fans can also watch the game with the NBA League Pass.

Spread: LA Lakers -12.5, Raptors +12.5

Moneyline: LA Lakers -1000, Raptors +600

Total (o/u): LA Lakers o231.5, Raptors u231.5

LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Lakers have a chance to build another winning run as their regular season inches to a close. A win on Tuesday and one more on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards will see them put more distance between themselves and the 10th-placed Golden State Warriors whose easier schedule makes them a threat.

The Raptors are a team they cannot afford to lose to, even if they decide to rest LeBron James or Anthony Davis for the clash.

Toronto have had their struggles laid bare this season. They are ranked 26th in the league in rebounding, 23rd in offensive rating, and 25th in defensive rating — all departments where LA holds the edge.

To add, the side is dealing with injury issues. Chris Boucher (MCL tear), Jontay Porter (personal reasons), Ochai Agabji (right hip contusion), D.J. Carton (right ankle sprain), and Scottie Barnes (left-hand fracture) are all ruled out. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are probable.

The Lakers have listed Anthony Davis (left knee hyperextension) and LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) as questionable. Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (back disc surgery) are sidelined.

Joining them are Christian Wood (left knee effusion) and Cam Reddish (personal reasons). Gabe Vincent, who returned to action last game, is ruled out of the contest.

LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors starting lineups, rotations, and substitutions

The Lakers will stick to what's working for them. D'Angelo Russell takes PG duties, while Austin Reaves slots in at SG. LeBron James at SF, Rui Hachimura at PF, and Anthony Davis at C will round up the starting unit for LA. Taurean Prince, Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, and Jaxson Hayes are their bench options.

The Raptors will welcome Immanuel Quickley at PG, Javon Freeman-Liberty at SG, Bruce Brown at SF, RJ Barrett at PF, and Kelly Olynyk at C. Jalen McDaniels, Kobi Simmons, Mohammed Gueye, and Garrett Temple are their substitution options.

LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

Anthony Davis is the player to watch out for as he comes into the contest with an o/u of 26.5 (-106 over and -129 under). LeBron James is 25.5 with -1025 over and -109 under. RJ Barrett is 19.5 on points upon his return to action.

LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The Lakers have been a better defensive unit and that will see them negate the Barrett and Quickley threat. However, they cannot take the injury-riddled side for granted and look at it as another game to notch up a win and continue their surge. Take the Lakers to win this contest.