LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 2 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors host the LA Lakers on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Arena, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series, with the Lakers winning the first matchup 132-131 on Jan. 9, included in the NBA's nine-game slate.

The Lakers (42-33) are ninth in the West and fourth in the Pacific Division, coming off a 116-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday on the road. LeBron James had a game-high 40 points, shooting 9 of 10 from the distance and boasting a +22 net rating.

On the other hand, the Raptors (23-51) are 12th in the East and fifth in the Atlantic Division, coming off a 135-120 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Despite the loss, Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points on 10 of 20 shots, including 3 of 9 from the distance.

LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors injury report

LA Lakers injury report for April 2

The Lakers have listed eight players on their injury report: LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (knee) are questionable, while Jaxson Hayes (calf) is probable.

Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent (injury recovery), Cam Reddish (personal), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) are out.

Player Status Injury LeBron James questionable ankle Anthony Davis questionable knee Jaxson Hayes probable calf Gabe Vincent out injury recovery Cam Reddish out personal Jarred Vanderbilt out foot Christian Wood out knee Jalen Hood-Schifino out back

Toronto Raptors injury report for April 2

The Raptors have listed nine players on their injury report: Immanuel Quickley (conditioning) and RJ Barrett (conditioning) are probable.

Meanwhile, DJ Carton (ankle), Jontay Porter (personal), Jakob Poeltl (finger), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Gary Trent Jr. (rest) and Ochai Agbaji (hip) are out.

Player Status Injury RJ Barrett probable conditioning Immanuel Quickley probable conditioning Gary Trent Jr. out rest Ochai Agbaji out hip DJ Carton out ankle Jontay Porter out personal Scottie Barnes out hand Jakob Poeltl out finger Chris Boucher out knee

LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors starting lineup and depth chart

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Skylar Mays SG Austin Reaves Max Christie SF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince PF LeBron James * Harry Giles ||| C Anthony Davis * Jaxson Hayes * Colin Castleton

Toronto Raptors starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Immanuel Quickley * Kobi Simmons SG Gradey Dick Javon Freeman-Liberty SF Bruce Brown Jalen McDaniels PF RJ Barrett * Jordan Nwora C Kelly Olynyk Mouhamadou Gueye

How to watch LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors?

The cross-conference matchup between the LA Lakers and the Toronto Raptors will be aired locally on TSN and Spectrum SportsNet for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which will provide viewers with a free week of NBA TV.

Darvin Ham and the Lakers haven't seen significant success this season, but they're gaining momentum as the playoffs draw near. LA has secured six victories in their last seven games.

Toronto has been eliminated from postseason contention. They have recently endured a major downward spiral, with losses in their last 13 games.