LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Prediction: 3 key matchups to watch out for | NBA Season 2020-21

Defending NBA champions LA Lakers have struggled in the wake of multiple injuries and are on a 3-game losing streak, as they take on the Utah Jazz next. LeBron James produced almost a triple double in their last game against the Washington Wizards, registering 31 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds, and will be expected to step up against a hugely impressive Utah Jazz side.

Donovan Mitchell has been consistently prolific, and is getting 24.9 points per game in the 2020-21 NBA season thus far. The likes of Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles have been instrumental off the bench while Rudy Gobert’s defensive presence has ensure that the Utah Jazz have been solid on both ends of the court.

📹| 7 guys in double-digits, 4 with 20+, 3 of those were off the bench 👀#podiumpostgame | @podiumhq pic.twitter.com/mREnb9KU3C — utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 23, 2021

They have been lucky with injuries, and can count on all of their stars against the LA Lakers. The Lakers in turn have struggled in the absence of Anthony Davis, and are missing another starter in the form of Dennis Schroder. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 21 points in their last game but was found wanting on the other end of the court.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: 3 Key Matchups

The LA Lakers produced an improved effort last time around, as Kyle Kuzma registered 14 points and 11 rebounds in his tenth start of the season. The Utah Jazz on the other hand have recently been boosted by the return of Mike Conley Jr., and produced an impressive 22 point victory over the Charlotte Hornets the last time around.

The Utah Jazz go in as slight favorites, although LeBron James will be looking to take control of proceedings. In this article, we look at the three key matchups that might end up deciding the blockbuster Western Conference tie.

Anthony Davis' absence has been difficult to cope with for the LA Lakers

#1 Lebron James vs Bojan Bogdanovic

Lebron James is currently the bookies favorite to take home his 5th NBA MVP award, and has been prolific in the absence of Anthony Davis, despite the run of losses that the LA Lakers have recently suffered. LeBron James will be looking to hit back with a monster performance, and finds himself up against Bojan Bogdanovic.

Congrats to @KingJames on becoming the 3rd player in NBA history to reach 35,000 career points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone! pic.twitter.com/F1JnPHq5se — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2021

Bogdanovic has been hugely efficient for the Utah Jazz, and an important part of their offence. He is shooting at an impressive 39% from the 3-point zone, and his partnership with Rudy Gobert has been an added bonus for the Jazz. Bogdanovic might have his task cut out against arguably the greatest basketballer of all time, but will be crucial to the Utah Jazz’ chances of pulling off a victory.

#2 Marc Gasol vs Rudy Gobert

In the absence of Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol has taken up added defensive responsibility for the LA Lakers. While he was added to the roster to give them more depth at the center position, Marc Gasol has been an important cog of the LA Lakers’ defensive system, registering .5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Rudy Gobert is a favorite for the Defensive player of the year award.

He comes up against arguably the best defender in the NBA, with Rudy Gobert proving himself as a constant offensive menace as well this season. Gobert is producing close to 10 defensive rebounds and 2.8 blocks every game, and is a firm favorite for the Defensive Player of the year award. With LA Lakers missing multiple starters, Gobert will be looking to help his team contain the likes of Lebron and KCP.

#3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has benefited hugely from the offensive freedom that he has been given in this Utah Jazz side, and is currently producing 24.5 points and 5.2 assists every game. Mitchell has been shooting well from the 3-point zone but will be looking to improve overall.

The Utah Jazz have a hugely efficient attack with Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles adding further firepower off the bench. Mitchell is up against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has improved his scoring form in recent games and has shown improvement on the other end of the court as well. With the likes of Dennis Schroder and Anthony Davis out, the LA Lakers might find it difficult to contain the Utah Jazz.