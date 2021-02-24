LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will head to the Vivint Arena to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

The Jazz are the real deal this season, having won 21 of their last 23 games. The Lakers, on the other hand, are coming off a three-game losing streak as Anthony Davis' absence is costing them on both sides of the floor.

The matchup looks set to be a close encounter, and we should expect a thriller in Salt Lake City.

UPDATE: The Lakers say they’re estimating that Anthony Davis will be out four weeks with a calf injury. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 19, 2021

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Updates

LA Lakers

LeBron James could miss the LA Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz

The LA Lakers are struggling without Anthony Davis. The absence of Davis, who averages 23 points per game, will undeniably hurt the team on the offensive side of the floor, while his superior defensive prowess is also missed.

The Lakers are also missing their starting point guard, Dennis Schroder, due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Fortunately for them, he is expected to return for their next game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

However, the LA Lakers' star player and MVP candidate, LeBron James, is reportedly questionable for the game due to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris are listed as doubtful for the game.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have a fully fit roster ahead of their game with the LA Lakers

The Utah Jazz boast a largely healthy roster, with most of their players ready to suit up against the LA Lakers.

Their backup center Udoka Azubuike is out indefinitely with a severe right ankle sprain.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The injury-ridden LA Lakers roster will have a hard time against this resilient Utah Jazz team. Their squad rotation is hampered, and not many players are available for this matchup.

Wesley Matthews is expected to start as the point guard in place of Dennis Schroder, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will continue to be the starting guard.

Alex Caruso is expected to start as a forward if LeBron James misses the game while Talen Horton-Tucker will probably start in place of Anthony Davis if Markieff Morris or Kyle Kuzma are ruled out. Meanwhile, Marc Gasol is the bonafide starting center.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will enter this game with their usual starting lineup. Mike Conley continues to impress as the Jazz's point guard, while Donovan Mitchell is the starting shooting guard in the backcourt.

Star center Rudy Gobert is also a starter while Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale are the team's forwards in the frontcourt.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G - Wesley Matthews, G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - Alex Caruso, F - Talen Horton-Tucker, C - Marc Gasol.

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley, G - Donovan Mitchell, F - Royce O'Neale, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, C - Rudy Gobert.

