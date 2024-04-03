LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards Injury Report for April 3 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, with tipoff at 7 p.m. EDT. This will be the second and final game of their season series, with the Lakers winning the first game in overtime with a final score of 134-131 on March 1.

The Lakers (43-33) are ninth in the West and fourth in the Pacific Division, coming off a 128-111 dominant win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday's first set of their back-to-back on the road. D'Angelo Russell had a remarkable shooting night, going 9-of-17 from the field, including 7-of-14 from the distance to boast a +23 net rating.

On the other hand, the Wizards (15-61) are 14th in the East and fifth in the Southeast Division, coming off one of the best wins of their season, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 117-113 on the first set of their back-to-back at home.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards injury report

LA Laker injury report for April 3

As it has been the case for back-to-back contests this season, the Lakers have not released an injury report.

Nevertheless, LeBron James, who is dealing with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, mentioned that he will assess his condition in the morning to decide on his availability for the upcoming game.

Anthony Davis, recovering from a left knee hyperextension, is expected to be in the lineup after logging limited minutes during Tuesday's game.

Regarding player absences, Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain), Christian Wood (left knee effusion) and Jalen Hood-Schfino (undergoing back disc surgery) are sidelined.

Additionally, Cam Reddish is reportedly absent from the team due to personal reasons, indicating his probable absence from Wednesday's game.

Player Status Injury LeBron James GTD left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Anthony Davis GTD left knee hyperextension Christian Wood out left knee effusion Jarred Vanderbilt out right midfoot sprain Jalen Hood-Schfino out back disc surgery Cam Reddish GTD personal

Washington Wizards injury report for April 3

Since the Wizards are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back against the Lakers, their injury report has yet to be disclosed.

However, Tyus Jones (lumbosacral sprain), Richaun Holmes (left toe contusion), Kyle Kuzma (right heel contusion), Landry Shamet (left calf strain) and Isaiah Livers (joint capsule inflammation) were all absent from the lineup against the Bucks.

Washington appears to be facing significant injury challenges at a particularly challenging juncture in its schedule. The team, however, is not under any pressure in the standings, as it is ineligible to qualify for the play-in tournament, regardless of its performance.

Player Status Injury Marvin Bagley ||| questionable knee Kyle Kuzma GTD heel Richaun Holmes out toe Landry Shamet out calf Tyus Jones out back Bilal Coulibaly out right wrist Isaiah Livers out hip