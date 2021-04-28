LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling LA Lakers will complete their four-game road trip with a visit to DC to take on the in-form Washington Wizards. The previous matchup between the two sides was a close affair which the Wizards won in overtime.

The LA Lakers snapped their three-game losing run with a win against the rebuilding Orlando Magic. The Purple and Gold are currently seeded fifth in the West with a 36-25 record. Anthony Davis' return hasn't helped the team much but Dennis Schroder has emerged as a vital contributor. Schroder has averaged 20.4 points and 9.4 assists over the last five games.

The Washington Wizards had their eight-game winning run snapped by the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in a game that stretched to overtime. Both Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook have played elite basketball over the last couple of weeks to thrust the Wizards upwards in the Eastern Conference standings.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report

LA Lakers

Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso could potentially be the latest addition to the LA Lakers' injury list. He exited early against the Orlando Magic and is questionable for Wednesday's game due to back spasms.

Anthony Davis will be well-rested and should be able to feature against the Washington Wizards. LeBron James is ramping up his on-court activities, but he's not fully ready for a return yet. LeBron will be joined by Jared Dudley on the sidelines.

Washington Wizards

Deni Avdija writhes in pain

The Washington Wizards don't have any fresh injuries to report. Robin Lopez sat out against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday with an ankle issue, but he's probable for Wednesday's game.

Other absentees for the Washington Wizards are Deni Avdija and Thomas Bryant, both of whom have been sidelined for the season. Avdija suffered a hairline fracture in his right ankle last week while Bryant tore his left ACL back in January.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers should be fielding the same starting lineup as they did on Monday. A familiar pairing of Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to start in the backcourt. Kyle Kuzma has made the small forward spot his own during LeBron James' spell on the sidelines.

Despite his average performances, Anthony Davis will continue to start at power forward for the LA Lakers. He'll be supported by Andre Drummond who's been slowly getting up to speed.

Montrezl Harrell will be the impact scorer for Frank Vogel's unit off the bench. If Alex Caruso misses out, both Talen Horton-Tucker and Ben McLemore will be given bigger roles.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have had to adjust their starting lineup a bit following the injury to Deni Avdija. Russell Westbrook is still the primary ball-handler, but he's being supported in the backcourt by Raul Neto, who provides value as a dogged on-ball defender.

8️⃣ in a row is still pretty good.



Bradley Beal has taken up the role of a small forward on the team but his position on the court alters based on the changes in the lineup. Rui Hachimura has made the most of Westbrook's playmaking ability and established himself as the preferred power forward on the team. Alex Len will round out the starting lineup.

The likes of Davis Bertans, Ish Smith and Daniel Gafford are expected to contribute off the bench.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Raul Neto | Small Forward - Bradley Beal | Power Forward - Rui Hachimura | Center - Alex Len

