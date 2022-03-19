LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

After a big win against the Toronto Raptors to snap their three-game losing skid, the LA Lakers travel to Capital One in DC to take on the Washington Wizards. LeBron James pounded the Wizards the last time they met with a historic 50-point masterclass. LA will be undefeated in their season series versus Washington if they get another win.

The Lakers’ franchise player and Russell Westbrook were at the forefront of the team’s positive showing. They also got solid contributions from Avery Bradley, who made some big shots down the stretch, Wenyen Gabriel and the savvy Austin Reaves. The morale-boosting win should keep them in high spirits as they take on some familiar faces.

The Washington Wizards have now suffered their sixth consecutive defeat, including 8 of their last 10. As the 12th seed in the East, it’ll take a titanic collapse from the Atlanta Hawks to lose the 10th spot that the Wizards have been desperately chasing after.

Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had good games against the New York Knicks but were unable to hold on for the win. They could take advantage of the road-weary Lakers and even their season series.

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James (knee) and Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) are questionable for the game against the Wizards. Carmelo Anthony (illness), Wayne Ellington (illness), Anthony Davis (mid-foot) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) will be sidelined.

Mason Jones has been assigned to the G-League and will not play as well.

Player Status Reason Camelo Anthony Out Injury/Illness - Illness; Non-COVID related Anthony Davis Out Injury/Illness - Right Mid-foot; Sprain Wayne Ellington Out Injury/Illness - Illness; Non-COVID related Talent Horton-Tucker Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain LeBron James Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Soreness/effusion Mason Jones Out G League - Two-Way Kendrick Nunn Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Bone bruise

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Bradley Beal (wrist) and Vernon Carey Jr. (calf) have been ruled out for the game against the Lakers. Jordan Schakel, Isaiah Todd and Winston Cassius have been assigned to the G-League.

Kristaps Porzingis (rest) is designated as probable.

Player: Status Reason Bradley Beal Out Injury/Illness - Left Wrist; Left wrist surgery Vernon Carey Jr. Out Injury/Illness - Right Calf; Right calf strain Jordan Schakel Out G League - Two-Way Isaiah Todd Out G League - On Assignment Cassius Winston Out G League - Two-Way Kristaps Porzingis Probable Rest

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards Betting Odds & Spreads - March 19, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread LA Lakers 30-40 +120 Over 228.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Washington Wizards 29-40 -140 Under 228.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110)

Despite having a slightly better record, the LA Lakers are the underdogs in the game versus the Washington Wizards. They are the road team and have been away from their home floor in their last two games. The oldest team in the league is also on the second night of a back-to-back, which could work to their disadvantage.

The Wizards will also be playing the back end of a back-to-back set. However, they will be playing in front of their home crowd and are significantly younger than the veteran Lakers. Washington might be thrilled to face LeBron James again, hoping that they can get back at “King James” after his 50-piece in their previous encounter.

Odds sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards Betting Tips

LA Lakers Betting Tips

The LA Lakers are only 3-7 in their last 10 games while averaging 114.7 points in that span. LA is 3-9 against the spread in their last 12 games. LeBron James and crew are only 1-11 in their last 12 games on the road.

Click here to bet on the Lakers scoring over/under 113.5 points

Washington Wizards Betting Tips

The Wizards' spiraling stretch run is reflected on their 2-8 record in their last 10 games. They are averaging 110.3 points in that span. Washington is 0-8 in their last 8 games versus teams from the Pacific Division where the Lakers are playing. The Wizards are only 1-5 against the spread in their last 6 games in March.

Click here to bet on the Wizards scoring over/under 114.5 points

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards:

Predicted Starting Lineups

LA Lakers

Head coach Frank Vogel adjusted his starting unit last night to counter the Toronto Raptors' length and versatility with a new first five. The lineup played very well, so he could stick with this five-man group featuring Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk in the backcourt.

LeBron James moves over the small forward spot alongside the surprising Wenyen Gabriel. Dwight Howard could be back for another stint as the starting center.

Washington Wizards

The young Wizards could pose a problem for the Lakers on the road. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

The Wizards’ makeshift backcourt could see Raul Neto and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope teaming up again. Corey Kispert and Kyle Kuzma get their usual forward spots while Kristaps Porzingis could start as their center.

The Lakers have been one of the worst teams on the road this season. LA is only 2-7 in back-to-back games while Washington is 5-5 when playing consecutive matches this campaign. Washington owns a 6-1 record when playing at home against the Lakers in their last 7 matchups.

Click here to register and bet on the outcome of the Lakers vs Wizards game

Lakers vs Wizards:

Starting 5s

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbron | Shooting Guard - Malik Monk | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Wenyen Gabriel | Center - Dwight Howard

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Raul Neto | Shooting Guard - Kentavoius Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - Corey Kispert | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Kristaps Porzingis

Edited by Parimal