LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3, 2024

The LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of the nine NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, with LA winning 134-131 on Feb. 29.

On that note, let’s take a look at the LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 3.

The Lakers hold a 124-77 all-time advantage against the Wizards. LA won the most recent game between the two teams behind Anthony Davis’ 40 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks. Kyle Kuzma had 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks for Washington.

The LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, at Capital One Arena. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on MNMT and Spectrum SportsNet. Fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Lakers (-924) vs. Wizards (+612)

Spread: Lakers (-12.5) vs. Wizards (+12.5)

Total (O/U): Lakers -110 (o234.5) vs. Wizards -110 (u234.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards preview

The Lakers (43-33) are ninth in the West and have won two straight, including a blowout 128-111 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. LA needs to ensure it doesn’t have tired legs in the second game of a back-to-back as it tries to consolidate its play-in spot, with a chance to move up to seventh or eighth.

The Wizards (15-61) are 14th in the East and out of postseason contention. They, however, can play the perfect spoilsport, as witnessed by their 117-113 upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Corey Kispert had 27 points, while Jordan Poole had a double-double of 16 points and 13 assists.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Lakers’ injury report isn’t out yet, but going by Tuesday’s game, Gabe Vincent (knee) and Cam Reddish (personal reasons) should be day-to-day. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Christian Wood (knee) are out. LA coach Darvin Ham should start:

PG: D’Angelo Russell SG: Austin Reaves SF: LeBron James PF: Rui Hachimura C: Anthony Davis

The Lakers’ key substitutes should be Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes.

The Wizards’ injury report hasn’t been updated either. Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist contusion) and Isaiah Livers (hip) are out for the season. Kyle Kuzma (heel), Tyus Jones (back) and Landry Shamet (calf) didn’t play against the Bucks. Kuzma should be day-to-day for Wednesday’s game. Marvin Bagley III (knee) is day-to-day as well. Wizards interim coach Brian Keefe should start:

PG: Jordan Poole SG: Corey Kispert SF: Deni Avdija PF: Anthony Gill C: Marvin Bagley III

Washington’s key substitutes should be Johnny Davis, Jared Butler and Tristan Vukcevic.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards betting tips

Anthony Davis has an over/under of 24.5 points. Davis had 21 points and 12 rebounds on Tuesday. He should improve those numbers against Washington and end up with more than 24.5 points.

Jordan Poole has an over/under of 20.5 points. It should be tough for the guard to get to that number against LA.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards prediction

Despite being on the road, the Lakers are heavily favored to win. While they are most likely to win, they might not cover the spread, especially seeing Washington’s win against Milwaukee. As both teams will be playing the second game of back-to-backs, it could be hard to generate great offense. The team total should stay under 234.5 points.