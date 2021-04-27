LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards prediction and combined starting 5 - April 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Defending champions LA Lakers travel to the Capital One Arena to take on the Washington Wizards after ending their 3-game losing streak in the 2020-21 NBA against the Orlando Magic.

Anthony Davis has made a return to the LA Lakers lineup after missing action since the middle of February. Dennis Schroder has continued his fine form for the LA Lakers, producing 21 points and 11 assists in his last outing, while Andre Drummond registered an impressive double-double.

The Washington Wizards, who are fighting for a place in the play-In tournament, lost a high-scoring match against the San Antonio Spurs in their last outing. That snapped their impressive eight-game win streak.

Russell Westbrook produced yet another triple double, while Bradley Beal’s 45-point performance went in vain.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards Prediction

Anthony Davis has recently returned, while LeBron is still missing for the LA Lakers.

LeBron James has recently suggested that he could make a return earlier than expected, which should be a huge boost for the struggling LA Lakers. Their last victory moved them up to fifth in the Western Conference, with Anthony Davis recently returning after a long layoff.

Andre Drummond has done exactly what he was expected to since settling down in the starting lineup. He is having a big impact at both ends of the court for the LA Lakers. Dennis Schroder has led the LA Lakers in scoring since the injury to LeBron James, produced 21 points and 11 assists in his last match.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have been on a roll and will hope that their loss against the Spurs was an aberration.

Thomas Bryant and Deni Advija are the only confirmed absentees for the LA Lakers game, while Robin Lopez has been listed as doubtful. Bradley Beal looks back to his very prolific best, as he has averaged almost 35 points in his last nine appearances.

Russell Westbrook has also been imperious and has made his presence felt at both ends of the court. The Washington Wizards still have a chance to salvage a disappointing season and now have the stars to make the playoffs. They will start as the marginal favorites against the defending champions.

On that note, let's have a look at a hypothetical combined starting five of the LA Lakers and the Washington Wizards.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards combined starting 5

Point Guard- Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard – Russell Westbrook | Small Forward – Bradley Beal | Power Forward – Anthony Davis| Center – Andre Drummond.

Dennis Schroder has been the chief architect for the LA Lakers in recent weeks, in the absence of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

He is having a terrific shooting season and has improved his offensive output. Schroder has produced double-doubles in each of his last three games in terms of points and assists. He might be required to continue his hot form against a rejuvenated Washington Wizards looking to qualify for the playoffs.

Anthony Davis (left) and Dwennis Schroder

Russell Westbrook has been a key player for the Washington Wizards this campaign.

He has been in dominating form in recent games and has produced a triple-double virtually every time he has taken the court. The 32-year old is not having his best season in terms of numbers, but everything will be forgotten if he leads the Wizards to a decent run in the playoffs.

Bradley Beal would be the small forward in this hypothetical combined lineup. He has been the most prolific scorer in the league this season and has rediscovered his mojo alongside Russell Westbrook. Bradley Beal is essentially a shoo-in due to the absence of LeBron James.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis would take up the power forward position in this hypothetical combined team.

The LA Lakers big man was supposed to be a contender for the NBA MVP award, but his injury has coincided with his team's indifferent form. Anthony Davis produced 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his last outing as he builds up his form.

Meanwhile, Andre Drummond has slotted in perfectly at the center position for the LA Lakers. The LA Lakers now has the possibility of fielding all their stars as the regular season draws to a close.

Andre Drummond has averaged in double digits and is producing an impressive 11 rebounds per game.